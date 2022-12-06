Artist Michael Alexi adds another mural to downtown comic store, The Golden Age 1942

Michael Alexi started his newest mural for The Golden Age 1942 comic book store before he and store owners knew the city of Maryville had to first approve the painting through two municipal bodies.

The Maryville Downtown Design Review Board gave its approval in November, and the Maryville Planning Commission approved the addition to the building one week later.

The building that now houses the comic book store was built in 1942 and within a downtown district of Maryville that requires approval for external changes. The city wants to preserve the history of 316 Court St., which was once a pizza shop and country music radio station.

Comments prepared by city staff for the DDRB meeting note that the new mural is painted on an addition to the building, not original brick.

On the back side of the building facing High Street, Alexi’s mural is sketched on wood paneling with some color already painted.

The paneling replaced large windows that were originally part of the structure. He said although challenging to paint, the texture of the wood adds an interesting element to the mural.

During both meetings, city officials recalled the hard-thought decision from 2017 to allow the store’s first mural, painted by other artists on the retaining wall outside of the comic book store.

Store owner David Laney said people have married in front of it. “If the comic book store is ever gone, I would leave (the murals) there ... We have people come from all over just to see it,” Laney said.

Once the newest mural is complete, the comic book store will have three full murals and other pieces of Alexi’s work stamped in various places from store walls to the checkout counter. David’s wife, Stephanie Laney, said the store has become a destination for travelers.

Representatives of the Tennessee Historical Society recently visited the comic book store from Nashville to see about adding it to a list of historic places.

With the store’s history stretching back over 80 years, the Laneys said the organization was interested in the building but asked them to dig up more history first, such as additional photos and details from previous ownership.

Artists’ flavor

Alexi said he started the mural late in September. About a month into work, the city initiated the monthlong stall to gain necessary approvals.

Now that temperatures and daylight hours have dropped, Alexi said on good days during the winter months he may have an hour to work. He had hoped to be close to finishing by winter, but now the mural could take until next spring or early summer.

Although Alexi is using characters from the Archie comics for the mural, he incorporates his own style. “I give it my own flavor, I guess,” he said. “I try to put in most of the Archie characters,” including the four major ones: Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead.

Set inside of Pop Tate’s Chock-lit Shoppe, Alexi’s starting point was in the middle of the wall with a table seating some of the main characters. He said Archie’s red hair, Jughead’s hat and cups with “Pop’s” printed on them are a few of the giveaways for his character references.

As he works on the mural, Alexi said he “gets carried away” with adding more detail and characters. He starts with sketches in a notebook, moves sketch ideas to the mural wall with a blue-ink pen, traces the blue ink with permanent marker and then adds paint.

“I’ll even get to a point where I’ll want to stick somebody else in there,” Alexi said. “My sketch for the idea, it never turns out what it’s going to be. I’m never done. Eventually, I’ll come to a point where I got to stop and start something else.”

In 2020 the comic book store unveiled Alexi’s first mural for the shop, which is above shelving inside the building and stretches along an entire wall. He said he’ll walk by the mural and find a space where he could have added a detail.

American classic

David Laney had the idea to do the mural with Archie comics characters. Alexi said he doesn’t know much about the fiction, so Laney gives him tips on characters or personality characteristics to add.

Archie “is a classic,” Laney said. “And everybody knows who they are ‘cause they’re still being published, and they started way back in the ‘30s or ‘40s.”

Spanning left to right on the mural, several tables are wrapped with characters, a cat is causing a disturbance and servers are frantically waiting on the busy tables. One character has been knocked down by a server, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch is trying to catch her cat.

“The characters are interesting,” Laney said, “and they’ve basically stayed the same since the ‘40s.”

Comics also show subtle changes in American culture from decade to decade. One of Laney’s Archie comics from the 1970s showed flare jeans that had been tie-dyed, and he said speech balloons would use popular language from the time period.

He and his wife said Archie has featured popular characters that later starred in their own shows, like Sabrina, or led to spinoffs, like the TV show “Riverdale.” They said they chose Archie for the mural because it is family-friendly and a classic.