William Blount High School staff uses AED to revive student

A William Blount High School student who collapsed on the band room floor in what school officials describe as a “cardiac event” weeks ago was revived by staff members and performed Friday night in the Gatlinburg Christmas parade.

“The fast-acting response of our team saved our student’s life,” William Blount Principal Rob Clark said during the Dec. 1 Blount County Board of Education meeting, where four members were honored.

“In Blount County Schools we talk about care, love and serve. I can’t think of a stronger example of the love, care, serve than right here,” Clark said in recognizing band director Noah Tuten, nurse Carissa Himmelspach, Assistant Principal Ashlee Ivens and counselor Angela Garner.

Himmelspach, Ivens and Tuten took turns performing CPR on the student, who also received two shocks from an automated external defibrillator before an ambulance arrived on the scene. Garner has served as a liaison with the family, facilitating the teen’s return to campus.

While state law requires educators to receive emergency training annually, Clark said this was his first time in 28 years in education encountering anything like this. “It was like the first aid movies,” he said.

Blount County Schools officials had earlier declined requests from The Daily Times to discuss what happened but agreed after the school board meeting to provide further details. The family has asked for privacy, and the newspaper agreed not to identify the student beyond saying it was one of the 103 marching band members.

Collapse

A band member feeling faint after practice isn’t unusual, because they may not eat and hydrate like they should, school officials said. “When someone in marching band feels woozy, it’s a pretty simple fix,” Tuten said

What happened as school was ending Oct. 19 he immediately recognized as something different.

Students had just returned to the band room after practice during the last period of the school day, and the teen had been joking around like any other student, Tuten recalled. A minute or two later another student came to the band director’s office and told him a student had collapsed. “It was that quick,” the teacher said.

The band room was full at that time of day, but Tuten said there was a hush, with the teen face down in the middle of the room, on top of an instrument.

The student was not responding, and Tuten told other students to clear the room, locked eyes with one he had known since the student was in middle school and told that student to run for help.

“My best, most confident version of myself is when I’m in band director mode,” Tuten said, and that’s what took over in that moment. He said the gravity of what happened didn’t really hit him until about midnight.

Tuten rolled over the teen, whose breathing was shallow, and tried to get a response, tapping and rubbing the student. He called the wait until Himmelspach arrived “the longest minute of my life.”

When she arrived he called 911 and went for the AED in the gym, handing it to the student, whom he knew could run faster back to the band room. Meanwhile, an assistant in the office called the administrative team, which was in the career and technical education building. WBHS has three trained CART — cardiac arrest response team — groups.

No vital signs

Himmelspach said when she arrived the student had no vital signs. “I knew something was really, really wrong,” said the nurse, who previously worked in hospital care, including the emergency room.

As she reached into the red bag she carries to emergencies for her stethoscope, she also grabbed Narcan and administered a dose. While the nasal spray is used to treat opioid overdoses, the nurse said she knew it wouldn’t hurt the teen if that was not the situation, which it wasn’t.

Himmelspach was performing CPR when Clark arrived, and he asked if she needed a break, preparing to take over while she again checked the student’s vital signs. “Assistant Principal Ivens pushed me out of the way, and she started compressions herself,” he told the school board.

The principal concentrated on preparing for the arrival of an AMR ambulance, ensuring buses were out of the way.

Later, after the AED had delivered one shock, the nurse administered epinephrine, which she explained is used not only to treat severe allergic reactions but also will help with heart issues.

When the teen finally took a breath, the nurse said, “Thank you, Lord.”

“It was a miracle,” she said.

When AMR arrived on the scene she continued to help with the teen’s breathing, using an Ambu bag for ventilation.

The student was still unconscious when the ambulance left the campus, and Himmelspach said she didn’t know at that time if the teen would make it.

The band member was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where Tuten later went to be with the family. When the hospital asked for the AED to review the data, Himmelspach drove it there.

The student had regained consciousness by the next morning and was apologizing for the commotion, Clark said.

Two nights after collapsing the teen was able to watch the William Blount halftime show over FaceTime, seeing band members and cheerleaders wearing blue and orange ribbons in the student’s honor.

The student later traveled to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive an internal defibrillator and returned to school within weeks. Himmelspach said she informally keeps an eye on the student, reassuring the family all is well.

Clark recognized the event was traumatic for his staff as well, so he asked a counselor from McNabb Center who usually works with students to hold a session for the staff to decompress.

Staffed, equipped

A school nurse for only a year, this is the second time Himmelspach has treated a student with no vital signs. The other student suffered anaphylaxis, a severe reaction from a peanut allergy, and received multiple doses of epinephrine before being transported by ambulance. The nurse has been working to ensure all schools are stocked with auto-injectable devices, known by the brand name EpiPen.

“Being a school nurse isn’t just handing out Tylenol and ibuprofen,” she said.

With the largest enrollment in the district, William Blount had a full-time nurse before a federal grant in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Blount County Schools to have a full-time nurse in every school. That grant is schedule to end this school year, and Clark said he hopes the district will continue to fund the nurses for every school.

“I’d like to thank the school board for deciding to put full-time school nurses in all our schools,” Clark said during the meeting last week. “I can’t tell you how important that is.”

He also said that without having AEDs in all the schools, “we wouldn’t have the success we have tonight.”

All public schools in East Tennessee had at least one AED by the 2015-16 school year, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times.

Since an Eagleton Middle School student died from cardiac arrythmia during a basketball game in June 2009, his mother, Rhonda Harrill, has worked with state legislators and others to expand AED access and training.

With a 150-acre campus, William Blount has seven AEDs. Clark said they want to add a portable machine that the nurse can take in the red bag she carries when responding to emergencies.

About a month after the student’s cardiac event, Clark said, the William Blount staff went through additional training with ETCH to earn the Project ADAM Heart Safe School designation.

Without everything that came together that afternoon in October, Tuten said, “I would have lost a student that I care about a lot, and our school community would be reeling.”