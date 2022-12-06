ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO