Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners. A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy,...
Luggage heist II? Energy Dept. official with Anchorage Assembly ties now accused of stealing second suitcase
The Biden administration’s top nuclear waste disposal expert, who in 2020 closely advised the Anchorage Assembly on its gay counseling ban ordinance, has been accused of stealing yet another piece of luggage at yet another airport. A warrant for grand larceny was issued for Sam Brinton, the same high-ranking...
Oral arguments heard over Wasilla lawmaker’s eligibility to hold office
Oral arguments heard over Wasilla lawmaker's eligibility to hold office
Nonprofit lets Alaskans ‘adopt’ Ukrainian families in need for Christmas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Ukrainians have fled their country since the war began and, according to Mike Robbins, more than 500 of them have settled in Alaska. Robbins is the founder of New Chance Inc. Ukraine Relief Program, an Alaskan nonprofit that raises funds to help refugees fly to Alaska and settle here.
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version
The complaint lodged against current Wasilla representative David Eastman maintains the state lawmaker should not be allowed to hold his position in the state house because of his affiliation with a group widely known as a far-right, anti-government militia.
David Ignell: If ethical rules matter to Dunleavy, his attorney general must resign
On Dec. 1, I sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy requesting the resignation of Attorney General Treg Taylor. For the complete basis of my request, you may read my five-page letter here. For a summary of my letter, please read on. The Alaska Court Rules of Professional Conduct establish...
New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
The Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy presents the Nutcracker this weekend with three separate performances at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact the USPS to find out why […] The post Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage School District sees 3rd snow day in a row
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas.
Where are the gaps in Alaska's vital services? A Kenai Peninsula group wants to know
A Kenai Peninsula group is asking for input on a community needs-assessment survey for a new project, called 100% Alaska. Change 4 the Kenai is a coalition based in Soldotna that works on substance misuse prevention and other issues related to connecting the community. Project Coordinator Shari Conner said through...
Girdwood residents show up in droves to testify at Anchorage Assembly meeting
Mayor's proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska.
M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023
The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022
Mayor's proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska. Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly: More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
Anchorage Assembly postpones vote on Girdwood housing development
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Girdwood residents descended upon Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting to voice their opinions on the proposed project to develop 60 acres of housing in the community. At the end of the night, public testimony stretched long enough to postpone a vote by Assembly members on...
