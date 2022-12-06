Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cleveland County Detention Center
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland County detention officers found an inmate unconscious and not breathing in her cell. A news release says life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene.
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
KOCO
Man sought in connection with Texas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a suspect in Oklahoma City sought in connection with a Texas homicide. Oklahoma City police officers and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 30-year-old man for a murder that happened earlier this week in Mesquite, Texas. Authorities said he also had two outstanding warrants – felony possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm – in Oklahoma County.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board does not recommend clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board did not recommend clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember. On Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 after hearing from Eizember and the family of his victims, A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. "We got the result we were looking for today, and...
KOCO
Man in hospital after being shot by police near downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is in the hospital after refusing to comply with officers' commands escalated into a shooting. Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, someone flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer, alerting them of a man walking near Main and Penn streets with a gun. The officer called for backup, and they spotted the man with a handgun near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street.
KOCO
Investigation underway after three SNU school buses catch on fire
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany Police Department said an investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Southern Nazarene University campus Friday morning. Smoke rolled from three university school buses behind the Sawyer Center on the campus. The Bethany Fire Department said no structures were involved in the fire.
KOCO
Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
KOCO
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
KOCO
Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
KOCO
Deadly crash in Oklahoma City determined to be result of street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — A deadly crash in Oklahoma City was determined to be a result of street racing. Incidents like the one that occurred on Northwest 63rd Street between McArthur Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue show the dangers. "Anytime you’re driving that fast it can certainly turn out treacherous," said...
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley on new helicopter, mental health response
OKLAHOMA CITY — We sat down with Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley to learn about a new helicopter approved for the department and how the department responds to mental health calls. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Dash camera video show Moore police chase that ends in wreck
MOORE, Okla. — A Moore police chase ended in a wreck after authorities said they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. Dash camera video showed police stopping a car that matched the description of someone who pointed a gun in a local park. The driver...
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
KOCO
Grady County homeowners deal with dozens of earthquakes
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Homeowners in Grady County are dealing with dozens of earthquakes. Neighbors told KOCO 5 they have been feeling these earthquakes for weeks and dealing with the damage they caused to their homes. Now, they just want it to stop. "We’re kind of starting to get...
KOCO
Mercy School Institute teacher named KOCO 5 November Teacher of the Month
EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Margaret Das, a teacher at Mercy School Institute in Edmond. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s November Teacher of the Month. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge surprised Das on Friday and spoke with her about being named the November...
KOCO
Grady County endures dozens of earthquakes just this week
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Grady County has been enduring dozens of earthquakes just this week. They said this is due to the operation of an oil and gas operator near Minco. Oklahoma Corporate Commission officials could not go on camera but explained they are continuing to investigate the issue and have been in contact with the oil and gas operator since Monday.
KOCO
Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
Comments / 0