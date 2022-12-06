ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

Fire destroys Knic Knac’s over weekend, one hospitalized

By Darrell Franklin
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lldIG_0jYf1sOj00

HENRIETTA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Several months after opening up their new restaurant in Henrietta, offering a high-class experience, the owners of Knic Knac’s Steak and Seafood house are safe after a massive fire over the weekend.

In a social media post, Ellen Fee said she was out of town at the time, but she said it was because of their dog that her husband James was saved.

Previous story: Knic Knacs Steak and Seafood House now open in Henrietta

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Dec. 4, 2022. Henrietta, Jolly, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Medic One all responded at 405 West Gilbert, and deputies assisted in getting James, a cat and a dog out okay.

A post from Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department said James was taken to Clay County Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Knic Knac’s opened this past summer offering steak, seafood, cajun dishes, and even duck on the menu.

For about three years starting in 2017, the Fees had their restaurant in Ringgold before having to close due to the Highway 82 expansion.

Also on social media, the Fees said they will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it.  The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett. It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi. Both...
BURKBURNETT, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
LAWTON, OK
Larry Lease

Thousands Gather for Memorial Service for 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

Thousands turned out for Athena Strand's memorial service. The 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver.Photo byLeslie Yu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Thousands came together to remember the life of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand. Strand was the 7-year-old girl that was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver. Fox 4 reports that Athena's mother gave her first public statement since her child was murdered. A vigil was held in Wise County on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy