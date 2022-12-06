Read full article on original website
Cher says relationship with younger boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards is ‘ridiculous on paper’
Cher says her relationship with her younger boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards is “ridiculous on paper”. But the ‘Believe’ singer, 76, added on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Friday (02.12.22) it is different in reality and praised the 36-year-old for being kind, intelligent and handsome.
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting ‘has offered to meet race row charity campaigner’
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting has reportedly offered to meet the charity campaigner who accused her of racist abuse. Lady Susan Hussey, 83, has told friends she wants to personally apologise directly to Ngozi Fulani, Mail Online reported on Thursday night. (01.12.22) Sources also claimed Palace officials had “reached out”...
I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer wishes she could "bottle" how she feels about herself. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, with Keke saying she's "beautiful in real life" because of who she is, rather than what she looks like. The Hollywood star - who has...
Akon tells anyone offended by Kanye West’s anti-semitic rants not to ‘take things too personally’
Akon has told anyone offended by Kanye West’s anti-semitic rants not to “take things too personally”. The Senegalese-American singer, 49, made the comment on Sky News’ Breakfast show on Friday (02.12.22), also telling viewers Kanye’s outbursts do not trouble him as they “do no affect me personally”.
