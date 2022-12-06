Glynn County Police Chief Battiste resigns after 18 months, writes resignation letter upon departure

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste unexpectedly resigned from the department on Dec. 5, 2022.

In a news release by the county, Battiste’s last official day on duty for GCPD will be Dec. 16, 2022.

Chief Battiste was hired in June 2021 and has served Glynn County for the past 18 months.

“Chief Battiste has worked to create a positive impact in our community,” said county manager Bill Falon. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for what he brought to the department.”

In his official resignation letter, Battiste had this to say about his abrupt departure from the department:

Dear Glynn County: After much consideration I have decided to accept another position, which makes December 16, 2022, my last day as your Police Chief of the Glynn County Police Department. The decision to leave this department was not an easy one to make. I committed myself to the task of restoring faith and trust in our police department and keeping our community safe when I was honored to be selected as your Chief 18 months ago. I was overwhelmed by your kindness in helping me to become acclimated quickly and providing me with constructive feedback to maximize the positive impact GCPD has on our community. We faced some significant challenges during my tenure as your Chief. While in the throes of a global pandemic, we faced nationwide scrutiny with the Ahmaud Arbery trial, hurricanes and tropical storms, chemical plant fires, criminal element responses of varying natures, and support of several special events. All of this was accomplished with a slightly diminished personnel quota during an overall increase in crime in the U.S.; and yet we still remained respectful of each other. I am truly thankful to have encountered so many wonderful colleagues, associates, and friends while here, and will miss the daily interactions with each of you. Although I’m excited about the next phase of my career, I am leaving Glynn County with a heavy heart. Thank you for making me a part of your lives. My tenure was very rewarding, but I leave having made some of the most rewarding friendships of my life. Stay safe Glynn County and continue to take care of one another! — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques S. Battiste

Chief Battiste was serving as a deputy constable/training and tactical coordinator in New Orleans, LA prior to becoming chief in Glynn. He had a 22-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he served as a supervisory special agent.

No decision has been made regarding an interim police chief at this time.