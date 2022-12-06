ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgTO5_0jYf1dP400

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy.

“There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no sock, no … No anything. It’s just really, really hard.”

Munguia said it’s even harder as Christmas approaches and she struggles to keep going for her other two children.

“I don’t want to put up the tree or like even acknowledge that Christmas is coming,” Munguia said. “But I have other kids that I have to keep going for and it’s not fair to them if I just put everything on hold.”

Munguia said they continue to work with detectives and private investigators in the search for Lucian, but there’s still no sign of him.

Police continue to state that they do not suspect foul play, but just in case Lucian may have been taken by someone who may have changed his appearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a picture of what he would look like with short hair.

“It changes his face completely, so people aren’t just looking for that long, beautiful curly hair; they’re more looking at kids’ faces,” Munguia said.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima Police Department for an update on Lucian’s case and received the following statement from YPD public information officer Yvette Inzunza:

“Thank you for reaching out regarding the search for Lucian. Unfortunately, there is no update on the investigation to share with the community at this time. We have continued to receive tips, and detectives follow up on all, but at this point, they have not led to anything substantial in the investigation. We are still inquiring on the feasibility to drain the pond. At this time there are no plans in place to drain the pond.”

Inzunza added that if there is any breaking news in Lucian’s case, they plan to let KAPP-KVEW and the public know about it.

Munguia said her daughter keeps asking for Lucian and her oldest son keeps talking about what happens when Lucian comes home.

“He always talks about, ‘When my brother gets back, we’re gonna do this and we’re gonna do that,'” Munguia said. “We’re gonna take him to Chuck E. Cheese and McDonald’s’ and I’m like, yep, if that’s what he wants to do, we will do it.”

Munguia said the community support has been much appreciated and if people want to continue to help, the best thing they can do is to put up flyers, keep an eye out for him and share his photo.

“Keep praying for us and praying for Lucian,” Munguia said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucian’s safe return. If you see something, say something immediately and call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or at ypd@yakimawa.gov.

COVERAGE OF THE LUCIAN MUNGUIA CASE:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Donna Miller
3d ago

His parents are the ones that did something to him. Start asking there other children. Start with the parents on doing a polygraph test.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BCFD #4 hosts 21st annual ‘Operation Candy Cane’ food drive

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #4 (BCFD) is hosting a food drive this weekend. It’s called Operation Candy Cane. This is their 21st annual food drive. It takes place Saturday at Flat Top Park from 4 to 8 p.m., and anyone who comes by and drops off non-perishable food will get a candy cane in return. Firefighters...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Selah students recruit potential donors to save patients with blood cancer

SELAH, Wash. — Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer and every 10 minutes, one of those people die. Unlike many other cancers, there is a cure, but it only works if patients can find the right donor. That’s why 16-year-old Selah High School junior Taylor Aadland is spearheading a Be The Match campaign to add more potential donors...
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
MOXEE, WA
610KONA

BFHD, Hospitals Warn of Long ER Wait Times Due to “Tripledemic”

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District, along with representatives from Kadlec, Lourdes and Trios held a press conference today warning of long wait times in the Emergency Room as the so-called "Tripledemic" continues to unfold. The Tripledemic, as it's called, consists of the combination of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu hitting all at once, driving up the volume by which health care providers are seeing patients. Doctors from all three hospitals met today with reporters to say that if you come to the Emergency Room, no matter the hospital, you will run into longer than expected wait times. All three urged patience.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

May 7th Shooting in Wenatchee Proceeds to Prosecutor’s Office

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) completed their investigation into the officer-involved shooting on May 7 in Wenatchee, and is now in the hands of the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney. The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney was given the case for review Thursday. On May 7, 36-year-old Alexander...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy