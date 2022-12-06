‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy.

“There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no sock, no … No anything. It’s just really, really hard.”

Munguia said it’s even harder as Christmas approaches and she struggles to keep going for her other two children.

“I don’t want to put up the tree or like even acknowledge that Christmas is coming,” Munguia said. “But I have other kids that I have to keep going for and it’s not fair to them if I just put everything on hold.”

Munguia said they continue to work with detectives and private investigators in the search for Lucian, but there’s still no sign of him.

Police continue to state that they do not suspect foul play, but just in case Lucian may have been taken by someone who may have changed his appearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a picture of what he would look like with short hair.

“It changes his face completely, so people aren’t just looking for that long, beautiful curly hair; they’re more looking at kids’ faces,” Munguia said.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima Police Department for an update on Lucian’s case and received the following statement from YPD public information officer Yvette Inzunza:

“Thank you for reaching out regarding the search for Lucian. Unfortunately, there is no update on the investigation to share with the community at this time. We have continued to receive tips, and detectives follow up on all, but at this point, they have not led to anything substantial in the investigation. We are still inquiring on the feasibility to drain the pond. At this time there are no plans in place to drain the pond.”

Inzunza added that if there is any breaking news in Lucian’s case, they plan to let KAPP-KVEW and the public know about it.

Munguia said her daughter keeps asking for Lucian and her oldest son keeps talking about what happens when Lucian comes home.

“He always talks about, ‘When my brother gets back, we’re gonna do this and we’re gonna do that,'” Munguia said. “We’re gonna take him to Chuck E. Cheese and McDonald’s’ and I’m like, yep, if that’s what he wants to do, we will do it.”

Munguia said the community support has been much appreciated and if people want to continue to help, the best thing they can do is to put up flyers, keep an eye out for him and share his photo.

“Keep praying for us and praying for Lucian,” Munguia said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucian’s safe return. If you see something, say something immediately and call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or at ypd@yakimawa.gov.

