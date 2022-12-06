ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

CF man enters plea in child porn case

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bTZ0_0jYf1WAr00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was caught possessing sexual images on his phone, including lewd photos of children, just weeks after he was released from prison for sex offenses has now been convicted.

Donald N. Rusaw, 46, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to three counts of possession of child pornography; seven other counts were read-in and dismissed. After Rusaw was apprehended in August 2020, he was returned to the Stanley Correctional Institution.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed, and he set sentencing for Feb. 28. Rusaw’s trial, which had been slated for Dec. 13, was canceled.

According to the criminal complaint, Rusaw met with his probation agent Aug. 31, 2020, where the agent discovered multiple images of adult pornography, but also images of children posed in sexual positions, although they were wearing clothing. His phone also showed searches for minors involved in sex acts. The phone was turned over to the Chippewa Falls Police Department and later sent to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation for a forensic examination.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Rusaw had been out of prison about a month at the time of his arrest.

Rusaw was convicted in Chippewa County Court in 2004 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and 17 counts of possessing child pornography. Other charges of exposing a child to harmful material and child enticement were read in and dismissed. His offenses involved adolescent children. He is considered a Level III sex offender, requiring notification of his release.

When Rusaw was released from prison, he initially stayed at a hotel in Bloomer, but was asked to leave within a week, and has since been homeless. Even though he was now out of prison, he was to be supervised by the Department of Corrections through August 2058. Conditions of his release prohibited him from any unsupervised contact with minors and required him to have no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He also was restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers.

According to Leader-Telegram records from his arrest, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was told that Rusaw was suspected of sexually abusing a child in August 2002. When a parole agent went to Rusaw’s house at 808 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls, she observed several photos of child pornography. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located the images.

During a trial in September 2004, the jury found Rusaw guilty of all 17 counts of possessing child pornography, with images of young girls engaged in sex acts with adults or other young children. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the child pornography conviction and 15 years for the child sexual assault.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy