Marines shut down by Foxes in blowout NEC loss

APPLETON, Wis.—Fox Valley Lutheran bottled up the offense of the Marinette boys basketball team in a 91-24 victory over the Marines in Monday’s North Eastern Conference game.

The Marines (0-2 NEC, 0-2 overall) were held to just 11 points in the first half, while Sam Ferge and Adam Loberger combined to score 24 points as the Foxes jumped out to an insurmountable 55-11 halftime lead.

Marinette’s offense continued to struggle to solve FVL’s defense in the second half, mustering 13 points behind 3-pointers by Cale Ducane and Luke Noel.

“We struggled against the ball pressure of FVL. Our turnovers led to a lot of easy looks for them in transition,” Marinette coach Connor Nelson said. “We have to clean up our offensive play going forward. Give credit to FVL, I expect them to finish first in the NEC.”

No Marine reached double-digit scoring totals on Monday, with Dominic Smerchek’s six points representing a team-high for Marinette.

Noel added five while Henry Bailey and Sam Sommerfeldt both tacked on three.

Loberger paced the Foxes with 16 points. Elijah Last chipped in 13, with Ferge, Issac Knoll and Nick Kraftzenk all finishing with 11.

The Marines have lost seven straight games dating back to last season and will try to snap that dubious streak on Thursday at Waupaca. The action gets underway at 7 p.m.

Fox Valley Lutheran 91, Marinette 24

FVL 55 36—91

Marinette 11 13—24

Marinette: Smerchek 6, Noel 5, Bailey 3, Sommerfeldt 3, Max Jacobson 2, Lukas Peterson 2; FTs: 3-6

FVL: Loberger 16, Last 13, Ferge 11, Knoll 11, Kraftzenk 11, Jackson Papendorf 8, Trenton Heyn 5, Eli Retzlaff 5, Corey Riesop 4, Everret Nowak 3, Liam Heiges 2, Lucas Papendorf 2; FTs: 12-20.