Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Witness helps police identify hit-skip suspect: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Hit-skip: Westown Boulevard. A witness at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 called the Westlake Police Department to report hearing a crash on Westown Boulevard. The resident went to investigate and found that someone had driven into the back of an unoccupied parked car on the street. The witness noted the license number of the suspect’s vehicle before it fled.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma police target porch pirates with bait packages

PARMA, Ohio -- A year after first introducing its Project S.T.O.P. (Stop Theft of Packages) program targeting porch piracy, the Parma Police Department is once again pursuing thieves stealing delivered packages from front porches, front doors and apartment complex mailrooms. “We’re putting out a bait package with a GPS system...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted High School physics class seeks engineering community involvement

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Calling all parents and community members with engineering experience: North Olmsted High School physics teacher Joan Drobnak needs your assistance. The issue is her junior-senior level class’ Scrambler Challenge, which finds students designing and constructing small cars with the ultimate goal to protect an egg and prevent it from breaking.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Police investigate slaying of 23-year-old man in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron police detectives are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of Noble Avenue. The victim was inside a car when an unknown person fired several shots into the vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the upper body, and the suspect fled. The victim’s identity has not been released.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

