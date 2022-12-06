Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Related
Drunk driver arrested for speeding 88 mph: North Ridgeville police blotter
On December 09, a woman was stopped for speeding 88 mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. She was charged with speeding, drunk driving, driving under suspension and unlawful plates. Drunk driving: Center Ridge Road. A driver was stopped for speeding on...
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
Owner reported employees stole fuel cards: Avon Lake police blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Resident robbed of wallet, cell phone, vehicle at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Extension. A male caller at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 told police that he had just been robbed. Two men approached the victim, and one pointed a gun at him, according to a Lakewood Police Department event report. They took his wallet, phone, and vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment building.
Witness helps police identify hit-skip suspect: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Hit-skip: Westown Boulevard. A witness at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 called the Westlake Police Department to report hearing a crash on Westown Boulevard. The resident went to investigate and found that someone had driven into the back of an unoccupied parked car on the street. The witness noted the license number of the suspect’s vehicle before it fled.
Parma police target porch pirates with bait packages
PARMA, Ohio -- A year after first introducing its Project S.T.O.P. (Stop Theft of Packages) program targeting porch piracy, the Parma Police Department is once again pursuing thieves stealing delivered packages from front porches, front doors and apartment complex mailrooms. “We’re putting out a bait package with a GPS system...
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Identity theft suspect tried to charge $1,731 in electronics: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Identity theft: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police have charged a man with identity theft after he attempted on Nov. 29 to use someone else’s identity to purchase more than $1,731 in Apple electronics from a Verizon Wireless store. An employee called the police department...
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
Kid, arm intact after getting ‘unstuck’ from bicycle: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Moreland Hills received a call through 9-1-1 from the Pepper Pike Learning Center shortly before 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 that was apparently lost. Upon callback, they learned that at the time, a child had an arm stuck in a bicycle. However, the situation had been resolved quickly, so police and...
North Olmsted High School physics class seeks engineering community involvement
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Calling all parents and community members with engineering experience: North Olmsted High School physics teacher Joan Drobnak needs your assistance. The issue is her junior-senior level class’ Scrambler Challenge, which finds students designing and constructing small cars with the ultimate goal to protect an egg and prevent it from breaking.
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 escapees from Lorain County correctional facility
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested two fugitives who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-based Correctional Facility earlier in week. Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks broke out of the facility about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by bolting through a window and running away. The facility is located in the 9000 block of Murray Ridge Road in Elyria.
Woman held at gunpoint in standoff at Akron home; 3 in custody
AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman is safe after three masked men broke into her East Akron home and held her at gunpoint, leading to a standoff with police and eventually ending with the capture of the suspects. Bryan McCosky, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19, are...
Police investigate slaying of 23-year-old man in Akron
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron police detectives are investigating the slaying of a 23-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of Noble Avenue. The victim was inside a car when an unknown person fired several shots into the vehicle, police said. The man was struck in the upper body, and the suspect fled. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Akron student charged after bringing loaded gun to school before basketball game, police say
AKRON, Ohio -- Police arrested a student at Firestone Community Learning Center and accused him of bringing a loaded gun to the school before a basketball game with Buchtel, Akron police said. No one was injured, and the incident did not cause a disturbance to the spectators when they arrived...
Richmond Heights, Euclid first responders take to the ice with youngsters
EUCLID, Ohio -- Richmond Heights police teamed with Euclid police and firefighters Saturday (Dec. 10) to hold a Skate-with-a-First Responder event at Euclid’s C.E. Orr Arena. Youngsters and their families were invited for a free skate with their safety forces in an event that also included the participation of...
Bird in the hand not worth two-car collision: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Road rage, car crash, unsafe lane change, no insurance: Interstate 271. A Mayfield Heights woman, 40, became so enraged at another driver ahead of her on the freeway at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4 that she attempted to pass him in order to cut him off and “flip him the bird.”
Resident reports car window smashed, purse stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Dec. 1, a woman reported that the window was broken on her Toyota RAV4 and that her purse, which had been on the front seat, was stolen while her car was parked at a local business. A witness reported that a white van was parked next to...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1