Austin, TX

austin.com

5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin

Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
KYLE, TX
georgetowner.com

For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again

Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets San Marcos Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets San Marcos is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in southwest Texas. Top brands for gifting – such as Old Navy H&M and Crocs – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX

