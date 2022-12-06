Read full article on original website
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
austin.com
5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin
Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
fox7austin.com
Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
georgetowner.com
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Tanger Outlets San Marcos Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets San Marcos is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in southwest Texas. Top brands for gifting – such as Old Navy H&M and Crocs – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
Construction starts next year to make Slaughter Lane safer
Slaughter Lane between MoPac Expressway and Interstate 35 is truly going through a transformation.
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
