KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
DCHD reports influenza cases have increased significantly since last week
The Douglas County Health Department reported that the number of reported cases of influenza has increased quickly over the last several weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
KETV.com
Expecting mother with visual impairment able to 'see' baby with 3D printed ultrasound
OMAHA, Neb. — When expecting mother Ashton Johnson got an ultrasound at CHI Bergan Mercy Clinic in Omaha, she didn't know how she would see the results. Johnson has a visual impairment. She couldn't see the ultrasound and would ask her husband Logan to describe what their baby was doing.
KETV.com
Recent increase in workplace fatalities raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. — Since November there have been at least four serious workplace incidents in the Omaha metro; three were fatalities. The latest happened Wednesday evening in Elkhorn. A 60-year-old man died after the bucket of the skid loader he was working under was accidentally lowered. "I think about...
WOWT
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
KETV.com
Henry Doorly Zoo staff member accidentally stung by freshwater stingray Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A Henry Doorly Zoo staff member was accidentally stung in the ankle by a freshwater stingray Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha zoo. The staff member was working in the Lied Jungle and was servicing the habitat, according to the zoo. The zoo said...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to elevated yellow as weekly cases spike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has decided to move up the COVID-19 risk dial amid a spike in weekly cases. The risk dial now sits in the elevated yellow category, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
Fairfield Sun Times
Omaha man recovered quickly after robot-assisted heart surgery
Omahan Mark Corrao noticed during the pandemic that he was easily fatigued and couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs without pausing to catch his breath. When he walked up a hill, his heart felt like it was pounding out of his chest. “I felt probably twice my age,...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
kiowacountypress.net
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution
(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
KETV.com
Children have their pick of gifts during 'Shop with a Cop'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Open Door Mission partnered for another year of Shop with a Cop Thursday evening. More than 50 kids from Open Door Mission had an opportunity to go on a holiday shopping spree with a uniformed officer. "We want every...
iheart.com
Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
