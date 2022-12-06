ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
Recent increase in workplace fatalities raises concerns

OMAHA, Neb. — Since November there have been at least four serious workplace incidents in the Omaha metro; three were fatalities. The latest happened Wednesday evening in Elkhorn. A 60-year-old man died after the bucket of the skid loader he was working under was accidentally lowered. "I think about...
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
Omaha man recovered quickly after robot-assisted heart surgery

Omahan Mark Corrao noticed during the pandemic that he was easily fatigued and couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs without pausing to catch his breath. When he walked up a hill, his heart felt like it was pounding out of his chest. “I felt probably twice my age,...
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution

(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
Children have their pick of gifts during 'Shop with a Cop'

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Open Door Mission partnered for another year of Shop with a Cop Thursday evening. More than 50 kids from Open Door Mission had an opportunity to go on a holiday shopping spree with a uniformed officer. "We want every...
Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
