Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up Spotlight: Glimmer by Alise

CHARLOTTE — One of the area’s biggest holiday shopping events is happening this weekend. The Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The Girl Tribe community has blossomed over the years by lifting up women-owned brands.

This week, Your704 will be highlighting several of the vendors you’ll see at the event and sometimes in the Girl Tribe stores.

Inside every Glimmer by Alise cosmetics purchase, you’ll find a card that reads: “Self-confidence is a superpower. Once you start believing in yourself, the magic starts happening.”

Glimmer’s owner, Miya Reddrick, hopes her customers are inspired by the sayings on the cards.

“I really want women to come across my brand and know that it’s a safe place,” Reddrick said.

Reddrick said that after going through a bad breakup, she told herself, “I can’t stay down like this. I need to do something to get my mind off of it.”

She came across a YouTube video about how to make lip gloss and was inspired.

Reddrick launched Glimmer by Alise in 2019, producing vegan, cruelty-free and inclusive makeup with a strong focus on inner beauty.

“Mental health is really big to me as I’ve had my own struggles with mental health and not always knowing where to go and who I could turn to, so I wanted to create a brand that expressed the importance of seeking help, getting help and also the importance of, it’s OK to not be OK,” she said.

Reddrick balances her business with being a full time student. She commutes to North Carolina A&T from Charlotte three days a week.

She’s excited to be part of the Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up this weekend.

“When I walk into the space, everyone is super encouraging,” Reddrick said.

