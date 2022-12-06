ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up Spotlight: Glimmer by Alise

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTf0B_0jYeyxFD00

CHARLOTTE — One of the area’s biggest holiday shopping events is happening this weekend. The Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The Girl Tribe community has blossomed over the years by lifting up women-owned brands.

This week, Your704 will be highlighting several of the vendors you’ll see at the event and sometimes in the Girl Tribe stores.

Inside every Glimmer by Alise cosmetics purchase, you’ll find a card that reads: “Self-confidence is a superpower. Once you start believing in yourself, the magic starts happening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2kHt_0jYeyxFD00

Glimmer’s owner, Miya Reddrick, hopes her customers are inspired by the sayings on the cards.

“I really want women to come across my brand and know that it’s a safe place,” Reddrick said.

Reddrick said that after going through a bad breakup, she told herself, “I can’t stay down like this. I need to do something to get my mind off of it.”

She came across a YouTube video about how to make lip gloss and was inspired.

Reddrick launched Glimmer by Alise in 2019, producing vegan, cruelty-free and inclusive makeup with a strong focus on inner beauty.

“Mental health is really big to me as I’ve had my own struggles with mental health and not always knowing where to go and who I could turn to, so I wanted to create a brand that expressed the importance of seeking help, getting help and also the importance of, it’s OK to not be OK,” she said.

Reddrick balances her business with being a full time student. She commutes to North Carolina A&T from Charlotte three days a week.

She’s excited to be part of the Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up this weekend.

“When I walk into the space, everyone is super encouraging,” Reddrick said.

VIDEO: Girl Tribe keeps growing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ctws_0jYeyxFD00
Girl Tribe keeps growing

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it has evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback

The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

‘Holiday Luck!’ Charlotte man nabs $100K jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket. “I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.” Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte. “I was so […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Museum of Illusions opens Friday in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's first new museum in a decade opens this weekend when the Museum of Illusions opens its doors at the Ally Center in Uptown on Friday, Dec. 9. Leaders of the project say they strategically picked Charlotte for this project. The Museum of Illusions features mind-bending optical illusions, holograms and even a walk-through vortex. In total, Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will have more than 60 interactive exhibits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina

Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy