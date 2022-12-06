Monroe, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.
The Grant High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on December 06, 2022, 16:25:00.
The Grant High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on December 06, 2022, 16:40:00.
