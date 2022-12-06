Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Admits He Struggles With This After Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics had things well in hand Wednesday night as their game against the Phoenix Suns shifted to the fourth quarter. The Celtics led by 39 points and the Suns had already waved the white flag, pulling all their starters. But despite the massive advantage, Jaylen Brown was on the floor for the first two minutes of the final frame.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
How Magic Johnson Reacted After Celtics Annihilated Suns In Win
One all-time Boston Celtics rival had no other choice but to tip his cap after an absolute four-quarter cakewalk over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Before tipoff from Footprint Center, the Suns were the top seed in the Western Conference, marking the matchup as one of the most highly-anticipated up to that point for the Celtics. Yet, it could barely be described as a “contest” and one ex-NBA legend couldn’t have worded his reaction any more perfectly.
Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent
Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
NBC Sports
Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox
Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Coyotes Face Bruins For First Game In Tempe After Long Road Trip
The Arizona Coyotes have been on the road for a hot minute. The Boston Bruins will face the Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Arizona returns to their new home ice for the first time following a 14-game road trip. For more, check out the video...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way
Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage. Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
NBC Sports
'Stunned' Chaim Bloom had a depressing reaction to Bogaerts' exit
You could argue the Boston Red Sox should have seen this coming, but Wednesday night's news still hit Chaim Bloom hard, it appears. Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres late Wednesday night. Per multiple reports, the Red Sox weren't even close to re-signing the face of their franchise -- they offered Bogaerts six years and $160 million, and three or four other teams were willing to pay him north of $200 million, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham.
Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Could Robert Williams Return To Celtics This Weekend?
Robert Williams is progressing nicely in his rehab and could return to the Celtics ahead of his Christmas timeline. The Boston center was spotted in practice gear Friday — a good sign he’s likely close to getting back to game action. After shootaround, Williams was asked how he’s feeling and where he’s at in his recovery process.
How JJ Redick Nearly Joined Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Coaching Staff
After a casual game of golf with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston nearly added one former NBA shooting guard to its coaching staff. Well, that’s what J.J. Redick, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and currently serves as an ESPN analyst, revealed. The 38-year-old welcomed Celtics...
