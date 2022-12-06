ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “The Land Of Oz” @ Dobama by Roy Berko

Since 1959, Dobama Theatre has been dedicated to premiering important new plays by established and emerging playwrights in professional productions of the highest quality. The Land of Oz is a good selection for them to undertake. Dobama’s multi-talented artistic director Nathan Motta has incorporated his training as a music composer...
Cleveland.com

Headtrip Brewery to close this month

STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
STOW, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Illuminate

Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cloak & Dagger

Opened in 2021, Cloak & Dagger is located across from Tremont’s lovely Lincoln Park, offering a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy the cocktail lounge’s classic cocktails and its all-vegan menu of small plates and modestly priced, creative entrees along, with a short list of wines and beers. With its cozy library aura, a theme which extends to a menu with literary aspirations, Cloak & Dagger is both a neighborhood place to kill an hour or two and a destination.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios

Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
CLEVELAND, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million

Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
KIRTLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy