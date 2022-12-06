Read full article on original website
Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
coolcleveland.com
THEATER REVIEW: “The Land Of Oz” @ Dobama by Roy Berko
Since 1959, Dobama Theatre has been dedicated to premiering important new plays by established and emerging playwrights in professional productions of the highest quality. The Land of Oz is a good selection for them to undertake. Dobama’s multi-talented artistic director Nathan Motta has incorporated his training as a music composer...
How to buy Blossom Lawn Pass for Summer 2023
Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass, giving music fans access to Blossom Music Center's most incredible summer 2023 concerts.
Headtrip Brewery to close this month
STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
couponingwithrachel.com
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
coolcleveland.com
Illuminate
Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
coolcleveland.com
Cloak & Dagger
Opened in 2021, Cloak & Dagger is located across from Tremont’s lovely Lincoln Park, offering a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy the cocktail lounge’s classic cocktails and its all-vegan menu of small plates and modestly priced, creative entrees along, with a short list of wines and beers. With its cozy library aura, a theme which extends to a menu with literary aspirations, Cloak & Dagger is both a neighborhood place to kill an hour or two and a destination.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios
Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
Cleveland Scene
This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million
Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
Modern farmhouse on golf course in Aurora asks $1.5M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Built in 1995, the home at 323 Glengarry Drive has been completely renovated and now resembles the kind of modern farmhouse you might find in a magazine or an HGTV show. “Every material was hand selected to create a warm, cohesive atmosphere that is both timeless and...
