SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota until 10 a.m. Roads are still slick and sloppy in places across the region. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time to get when you’re going, especially this morning! We will start to melt some of this snow later today with highs getting up to and above freezing. The clouds will hang tight through most of today and overnight. The clouds will break this weekend with highs staying in the low 30s.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO