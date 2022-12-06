Read full article on original website
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
CH Patisserie represents South Dakota in TODAY’s ‘best cookies in the country’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - TODAY is showcasing the best holiday cookie recipes from around the country in the “Great American Holiday Cookie Swap.”. CH Patisserie was chosen to represent South Dakota, sharing a recipe at 6 p.m. on the live segment available at Today.Com.
Famous Daves sign
With temperatures getting consistently cooler, there have been upticks for a variety of seasonal illnesses such as influenza, strep throat, and RSV. Everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dakota News Now...
Snow piled high in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota until 10 a.m. Roads are still slick and sloppy in places across the region. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time to get when you’re going, especially this morning! We will start to melt some of this snow later today with highs getting up to and above freezing. The clouds will hang tight through most of today and overnight. The clouds will break this weekend with highs staying in the low 30s.
Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the address and the early reaction to the proposals. Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation rebuke comments...
Xcel offers money-saving tips ahead of rate hike for South Dakota customers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy provided customers tips for saving money over the holiday season on Thursday while the company plans to increase its rates by about 18 percent for South Dakota customers next month. “Customers using a strand of 100 LED mini-lights for five hours...
“Convention of States” proponents ramp up for South Dakota state legislative session
PIERRE, S.D. - The “Convention of States” advocacy group spent over $200 thousand on a number of South Dakota State Senate races in June. Now, they’ll ask those same senators who they opposed to support their Convention of States resolution. “The people have a right to have...
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.
South Dakota gasoline price questions: No laws against price gouging
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With prices increasing in so many areas of life, every penny can count. If you’re wondering if our gas prices truly reflect the stations’ wholesale costs, you’re not alone. Customers who fill up at Midway gas tell owner Bruce Vollan they...
