Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
AARP launches digital tool to help Louisiana’s Veterans ccess Health Care
AARP launches an interactive mobile friendly digital tool to help Louisiana Veterans understand their healthcare options. Director of Advocacy and OutReach, Lorie Lucas says Military families can use this one stop resource to navigate new PACT Act benefits and health care options at the following website. “AARP.org/vetshealthnavigator.” said Lucas.
louisianaradionetwork.com
LDH Encourages residents to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as Flu and Covid-19 cases rise
The Louisiana Department of Health is reminding residents to stay up to date on their vaccines and boosters ahead of holiday gatherings. LDH reported over 4 thousand new COVID-19 cases. State Health Officer Joe Kanter says the good news is that our cases of RSV have gone down. “The bad...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Nungesser to conduct polling for 2023 governor’s race
It still remains to be seen who’s in or out for the 2023 gubernatorial race as several candidates wait to see if Senator John Kennedy makes it official. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said he’ll conduct polling this weekend to see if he’ll run or not. But political analyst Bernie Pinsonat until Kennedy decides a poll is obsolete.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Nicholls State researching how water quality impacts crawfish in Louisiana
It would only make sense that the state’s favorite crustacean is the topic of ongoing research at Nicholls State. Biosciences Associate Professor Chris Bonvillain said they’ve been looking at how water quality and low oxygen levels impact wild crawfish in the Atchafalaya Basin. “We know our swamps down...
Comments / 0