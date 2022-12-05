Read full article on original website
Local dessert shop owner heartbroken after vandal shatters storefront glass
Owners and employees of a downtown dessert shop are heartbroken after someone shattered the glass storefront of their café.
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
kpcw.org
Park City Manager discusses Thaynes parking, upper Main Street
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting including Thaynes Canyon Drive parking and upper Main Street. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
davisjournal.com
Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?
It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
KSLTV
Gateway Inn demolition begins; community relieved and excited for new development
SALT LAKE CITY — The first day has wrapped on demolition of the Gateway Inn, a building neighbors have long begged to come down. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Nigel Swaby, Fair Park community council chair. “This has been a nexus of crime in the area — anywhere from murder to violent attacks, drug dealing, sex trafficking.”
SNAPPED: Snow plow snow dance on Main Street at 5 a.m.
Here’s a rare glimpse behind the curtain into the inner workings of the Park City snow removal team performing their well-choreographed, dedicated, delicate dance on Main St. at 5 a.m. […]
kpcw.org
Hundreds pack Summit County Council meeting to protest fire service tax increase
Summit County Council Chairman Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting after hundreds come to protest the fire service tax increase. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?
Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
kpcw.org
Mountainlands Director Pat Matheson moving to the Congo
Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson has announced he's resigning and moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
No one injured in late-night Heber house fire
Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
Heber City approves another annexation, 350 homes along U.S. 40
The latest in a string of recent annexations into Heber City is a plot of land that could hold 350 new homes in a future “urban cluster” north of town. The Heber City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved 66 new acres of city land and homes to be built next to U.S. Highway 40.
kslnewsradio.com
Real estate agents, along with Utah residents, being scammed on Zillow
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County residents aren’t the only ones being scammed on the real estate app Zillow. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate said real estate agents are also being duped. “Vacant lot or land parcel listings are an easier target for...
davisjournal.com
New royalty crowned in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
