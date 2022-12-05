ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Park City Manager discusses Thaynes parking, upper Main Street

Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting including Thaynes Canyon Drive parking and upper Main Street.
PARK CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?

It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
FARMINGTON, UT
kpcw.org

Hundreds pack Summit County Council meeting to protest fire service tax increase

Summit County Council Chairman Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting after hundreds come to protest the fire service tax increase.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?

Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Mountainlands Director Pat Matheson moving to the Congo

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson has announced he's resigning and moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

No one injured in late-night Heber house fire

Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
HEBER CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

New royalty crowned in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

