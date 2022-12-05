BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Forwarding its commitment to creating a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience, SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk ’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. SimpleTire carries thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, offering expertise, insights and tips to help customers make confident tire-buying decisions. Car Talk’s tire ratings will highlight tires awarded for excellence across the All Season, Performance, Truck, Car/Sedan, SUV/Crossover, Minivan, and Winter categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005493/en/ SimpleTire becomes the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. (Graphic: Business Wire)

