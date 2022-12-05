Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season. His thoughts come on the back of...
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Analysis: Experience was the difference in Utah Jazz’s loss to Denver Nuggets
Analysis from the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
NBC Sports
Tatum roasts Grant Williams for trying to copy his signature move
Grant Williams didn't miss a shot Wednesday night in a 27-point rout of the Phoenix Suns, but his teammates still found a way to give him grief. The Boston Celtics forward went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and hit both of his 3-pointers, one of which was a wide-open attempt midway through the second quarter that prompted Williams to copy Jayson Tatum's "kiss of death" celebration as he ran down the court.
Steph Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner Returning Home
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is happy that WNBA star Brittney Griner is free
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes
Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at...
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Comments / 1