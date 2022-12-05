ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Essence

Global Experts Confirm The 4-Day Week Is Good For Business

Workers who participated in shortened workweek pilot program with no reduction in pay say they never return to the old way. This past weekend Twitter users lamented over the end of their Thanksgiving break and pretty much all agreed they’d needed another day off before returning to work that Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

How overworked tech pros can make more time for the customer

Anyone in the technology profession knows the meaning of workplace stress all too well. The business demands increased capabilities in the digital realm, modernized applications, and security -- along with fighting daily fires. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to Watch in 2023. Learn about the leading tech trends the world...
CoinTelegraph

FTX hires forensics team to find customers’ missing billions: Report

The new management for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has reportedly hired a team of financial forensic investigators to track down the billions of dollars worth of missing customer crypto. Financial advisory company AlixPartners was chosen for the task and is led by former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief accountant...
Andre Oentoro

Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget

A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.
hackernoon.com

Cyber Security vs Information Security

If you’ve had any involvement at all with security you’ll have come across people using cyber security and information security. , and others arguing (loudly and passionately) that they’re completely distinct. In typical style, I’d weigh in with the fact that they are both wrong. Given...
ZDNet

Cyber scammers are scamming each other, and revealing dark web secrets along the way

Cyber criminals are losing millions of dollars to other cyber criminals after themselves falling victim to scams on dark web forums. And the way they're publicly complaining about it could help uncover the secrets of the whole underground economy. Online scammers and fraudsters cost consumers and businesses a billions every...
futurumresearch.com

SAP Launches SAP Build its Low-Code Platform, and Partners with Coursera to Empower Developers and Businesses

Analyst Take: I had the opportunity to attend the SAP TechEd event in Las Vegas recently and was excited to see the launch of SAP Build. This low-code offering is designed to drive the next wave of business transformation by leveraging SAP BTP, and putting business users directly in the driver’s seat as it relates to accessing the data they need to make business decisions. SAP Build provides users with direct, secure access to end-to-end processes, and empowers those with little tech expertise to develop applications, automate business processes, and even design business websites using only drag and drop functionality. No more waiting for IT when it comes to getting things done!!
The Associated Press

Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek

LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators

LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
aiexpress.io

Snowflake becomes available in UK on Microsoft Azure

Snowflake, a knowledge cloud firm, has introduced Snowflake’s normal availability on Microsoft Azure within the UK, pushed by excessive buyer demand for native knowledge residency from each the non-public and public sector within the UK. Snowflake allows establishments throughout a number of industries to deploy knowledge and analytical workloads...
aiexpress.io

Deloitte details emerging tech trends to note, as the countdown to 2023 heats up

Interplay, data and computation actually aren’t new ideas to enterprise leaders, however they’re the three main areas the place tech traits are set to emerge in 2023, in keeping with Deloitte. In what marks the 14th 12 months of worldwide consulting large’s analysis on expertise traits, its newest...
cioreview.com

How should your growth strategy incorporate digital adoption solutions?

Smart technologies streamline processes, accelerate growth, maintain competitiveness, and meet new regulatory requirements; this explains why almost 90% of companies spend more than $2 trillion per year on digital transformation. Fremont, CA: In recent years, digital technology has become increasingly popular. Nowadays, everyone talks about companies that have incorporated digital...

