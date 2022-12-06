ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker

The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far

Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime. Marbury spent the latter half of his...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Again Proved He Can Still Jam

The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to shock the NBA world and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. But Donovan Mitchell had a different idea and led with a powerhouse performance that put the Lakers away. The Lakers were already the odds-on loser for the match but their chances...
Yardbarker

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team

O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Yardbarker

Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit

It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
Yardbarker

Bieksa Says Chara Is Lying About 2011 Stanley Cup Final

Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is claiming that former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying when he told recently told a story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks. After losing each of the first two games in Vancouver by a goal, the Boston...
Yardbarker

A Penguins Trade is on the Horizon

PITTSBURGH - Trade season across the NHL is heating up as teams enter the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been looking to make a trade since his last deal that brought Jeff Petry to the organization in July. Since then, the Penguins...
Yardbarker

Changing of the (Knicks) guard: Miles McBride’s time has come

Throughout his dog days in New York, Miles McBride’s confidence didn’t fall even for once. Thanks to his veteran mentor, Derrick Rose, McBride stayed confident and ready. “Derrick (Rose) has been great to me. The past two years, he always tells me to stay ready, ‘your time’s gonna come,’ and he knows I’m a hard worker and very coachable, so whenever my number is called, I’m gonna be ready.”
