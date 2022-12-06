ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint

CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL

Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire

CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old dies after car theft, chase; 18-year-old arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
CLAYTON, NC

