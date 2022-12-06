Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
WRAL
84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
WRAL
Knightdale Christmas display in honor of woman killed in mass shooting
At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday display to encourage donations for charitable causes. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday display to encourage donations for charitable causes.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times in Fayetteville domestic incident, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man was shot multiple times during a domestic incident early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the...
cbs17
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
jocoreport.com
Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint
CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school , sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
cbs17
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
WRAL
Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Kelly, who is accused of killing his father in November.
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head
The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
15-year-old dies after car theft, chase; 18-year-old arrested
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
cbs17
Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
Raleigh police release body-cam video from mass shooting suspect standoff
Warning: The video contains material that may be disturbing or difficult to watch. RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released officer body-cam video on Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The video indicates that at 6:42 p.m., officers engaged in a standoff with […]
WRAL
Juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School, man faces misdemeanor charge
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
WRAL
Family loses home in Johnston County house fire
A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: John PayneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old killed in May
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
WRAL
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
WRAL
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, driver hit Durham deputy's car in chase
DURHAM, N.C. — A bicyclist died Sunday night hours after a hit-and-run crash on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham. Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site around 11:30 a.m. after a driver crashed into a bike then hit a deputy's cruiser. Deputies said the...
