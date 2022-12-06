ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Willow Spring man faces misdemeanor charge, juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions have also been served and filed. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation

Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Moore County Sheriff's Office: Warrants applied for in power grid attack

The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before shootings that knocked out Moore County's power grid, leaving tens of thousands without heat or electricity. The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before...
WRAL

84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy