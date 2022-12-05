Read full article on original website
UNI softball announces 2023 schedule
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- With a new calendar year quickly approaching, UNI softball is ready for 2023 with a new schedule. Panther softball has released their full schedule for the 2023 season this week. UNI will spend most of the non-conference portion of the season in Georgia while visiting new Valley opponents and welcoming old foes to Cedar Falls. Throughout the season, the Panthers will face four NCAA Regional teams and several teams that made deep conference tournament runs.
UNI men's basketball to face McNeese State in Friday night non-conference matchup
ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball hosts its third of four consecutive home games on Friday night as the Panthers welcome the Cowboys of McNeese State to the McLeod Center in non-conference action. Four of the Panthers final home contests of the calendar year will be played at home.
UNI women's basketball grits out 79-70 win over North Dakota State
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- A record-tying second quarter helped lift the Panthers to a win over the North Dakota State Bison on Tuesday evening. In UNI's 2022 calendar finale at home, the Panthers were able to edge out North Dakota State 79-70. UNI had a 30-point second quarter, matching a program record for most points in a quarter set at St. Thomas last season (Dec. 1, 2021). The Panthers found a majority of their points in the paint at 36 while players off the bench scored 27 points.
Panther men's basketball drops home contest to Toledo
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball came out shooting hot in the second half, but was unable to catch up Toledo's offensive unit as the Panthers fell to the Rockets 83-75 on Tuesday night inside the McLeod Center in non-conference play. The Panthers struggled to defend the three-point line...
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Iowa High School Athletic Association pledges support for UNI-Dome renovation
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- For nearly 50 years, one goal has defined Iowa prep football: make it to the Dome. In honor of the partnership between the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the University of Northern Iowa to host the annual high school playoff championships, the IHSAA has pledged an investment in the UNI-Dome renovation project to provide a next-generation facility for the future.
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle strikes utility pole in west Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a Toledo police report Thursday afternoon. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a fatality. Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street...
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe that have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
Dietsch Brothers marking 85 years of making chocolates and ice cream in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Findlay, the name Dietsch Brothers may come to mind. Generations of the family have been making chocolates and ice cream for decades. This week, the business is marking a major milestone. The business was first started in 1937, so this is its...
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
