CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- With a new calendar year quickly approaching, UNI softball is ready for 2023 with a new schedule. Panther softball has released their full schedule for the 2023 season this week. UNI will spend most of the non-conference portion of the season in Georgia while visiting new Valley opponents and welcoming old foes to Cedar Falls. Throughout the season, the Panthers will face four NCAA Regional teams and several teams that made deep conference tournament runs.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO