ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Hobbled Long-Range Capability on Rocket Launchers It Gave Ukraine: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQQbH_0jYewYjG00
Anastasia Vlasova/The Washington Post via Getty

Before giving Ukraine a number of advanced rocket systems that have allowed its forces to level the playing field, striking Russian units from far beyond enemy lines, the Pentagon quietly modified the system’s launchers so they were unable to fire long-range missiles, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal . The newspaper reported Monday that the Biden administration believed this was necessary to avoid the risk of escalating the conflict. Since June, the U.S. has given Kyiv around 20 advanced HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with rockets with a 50-mile range that have allowed Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian command posts and ammunition deposits. But an unmodified HIMARS launcher has the capability to fire rockets with ranges of nearly 200 miles—long-range weapons that the U.S. has not provided but that Kyiv could potentially secure elsewhere, officials said. The Pentagon declined to comment on the exact nature of the modifications, which officials said involved adjustments to both hardware and software.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
IOWA STATE
defensenews.com

Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy

MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
HAWAII STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
The Week

Ukraine's custom drone strikes showed Russia it can hit Moscow, doesn't fear more escalation

Ukraine is believed to have sent three, maybe four, modified Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones deep into Russian territory on Sunday and Monday, targeting airbases being used to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia said one of drones killed three Russian military personnel at Dyagilevo military base, about 300 miles from the closest Ukrainian-held territory — and only 100 miles from Moscow.  Jet-powered Tu-141 surveillance drones, made in the 1970s and 1980s, have a range of up to 620 miles. The ones used this week were modified by Ukraine, using Ukrainian technology, Politico reports. "The modifications showcase the ability of the Ukrainian...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway.The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to blow up within Russian borders—occurred in Novoshakhtinsk, just 12 miles or so from the border with Ukraine.Law enforcement sources cited by Russia’s TASS news agency and Komsomolskaya Pravda identified the gunman as a deserter, without giving further details. The disgruntled gunman was hiding out in a wooded area like Syvester Stallone’s troubled...
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
CNN

'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield

Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy