Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO