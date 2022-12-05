ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

franklinis.com

Amia’ Butler Joins Legal Aid Society as Development Manager

Amia’ Butler Joins Legal Aid Society as Development Manager. NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 6, 2022 – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that Amia’ Butler has joined the firm as development manager. In this role, Butler will...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitsumnertn.com

2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee

Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro

Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
GAINESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday

Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
livability.com

Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?

Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night

Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
NASHVILLE, TN

