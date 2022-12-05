Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation receiving Tremendous Support
The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County continues to receive donations from citizens, groups and schools wanting to help those in need. Raider Academy and Coffee Middle have recently made donations. Graves says they are still needing names for toys and food, but especially the elderly that might...
franklinis.com
Amia’ Butler Joins Legal Aid Society as Development Manager
Amia’ Butler Joins Legal Aid Society as Development Manager. NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 6, 2022 – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that Amia’ Butler has joined the firm as development manager. In this role, Butler will...
visitsumnertn.com
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee
Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
wpln.org
‘It is built on a rock’: A historic Black church in Hendersonville reflects on the legacy buried in its foundation
I met Patricia Kelly Adams for the first time this August while I was out in Gallatin working on a story about the Sumner County Colored Agricultural Fair. As I was leaving, she called out an invitation from her porch: “Rose, you’re going to have to go to church with me one Sunday.”
WSMV
New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
ucbjournal.com
TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro
Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
mainstreetmaury.com
Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday
Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
livability.com
Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?
Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
10 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Maury County
Shopping local is a great way to discover unique gifts for the holidays as well as support your local community. We’ve compiled a list of local stores that you can support this upcoming holiday season. 1Lotus Rising Yoga. Give the gift of self-care this holiday with a gift certificate...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care executive responds after employees miss paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee healthcare company has attempted to explain claims of 30 to 40 employees at several of its urgent care locations not being paid in months. Healthcare Solutions is the parent company of Advance Care Medical, which is located in Clarksville, Columbia, and Chattanooga. A spokesperson...
Sprouts Farmers Market hosting job fair for new Nashville store
Job seekers in Music City have an upcoming opportunity to apply for positions at a soon-to-open grocery store.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
Are You Ready for the 2022 Dickson Christmas Parade?
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Dickson Christmas Parade. It takes place on December 17th at 6:30pm. This year’s theme is “A Tennessee Christmas”. Because the nighttime Christmas Parade in 2021 was so well received, the city is doing another nighttime parade this year. The parade leaves...
Comments / 0