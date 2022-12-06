Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road
UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi.Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening.
According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on the 4200 block of Winchester Road around 9:15 p.m.
TBI says the suspect tried to drive away but his injuries were too severe. He died at the Valero gas station near Lamar and Winchester.
According to TBI, the suspect and the officer were both struck when gunfire was exchanged between the two.
The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition but has since been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 5