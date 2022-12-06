Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening.

According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on the 4200 block of Winchester Road around 9:15 p.m.

TBI says the suspect tried to drive away but his injuries were too severe. He died at the Valero gas station near Lamar and Winchester.

According to TBI, the suspect and the officer were both struck when gunfire was exchanged between the two.

The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition but has since been released.

Large police presence at Valero gas station on Winchester Road (Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG)

Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.

