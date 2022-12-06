ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road

By Autumn Scott, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi.

Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening.

According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on the 4200 block of Winchester Road around 9:15 p.m.

TBI says the suspect tried to drive away but his injuries were too severe. He died at the Valero gas station near Lamar and Winchester.

According to TBI, the suspect and the officer were both struck when gunfire was exchanged between the two.

The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition but has since been released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHHhD_0jYeue9A00
    Large police presence at Valero gas station on Winchester Road (Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Aojc_0jYeue9A00
    Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywVz8_0jYeue9A00
    Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Comments / 5

Belinda Thomas
3d ago

Praying for the officer ' Because they are dealing with Real dangerous people ' Out here in these street's

Reply
6
 

WREG

WREG

