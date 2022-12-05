ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade

After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win

Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

First Jackson State player officially enters transfer portal

Deion Sanders’ first Louis Vuitton bag might be on the way to Boulder. Per On3, defensive lineman KaTron Evans has entered the transfer portal. He was one of several top prospects Sanders recruited to Jackson State. After his departure for Colorado, it was expected that players on the Tigers' 13-0 SWAC championship team would follow suit.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'

Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals Receive Rough Injury Update On Hayden Hurst

The Cincinnati Bengals extended their winning streak to four games with another impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. Cincinnati has now defeated the Chiefs three consecutive games in the last 12 months as they are the only team that remains undefeated against Patrick Mahomes in his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker

Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns prediction, pick, odds: Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals roll in Week 14?

We all witnessed Joe Burrow's kryptonite take full effect on Halloween, with Cincinnati being blown out by 21 points against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals' third-year franchise quarterback is fresh from his third win against Kansas City in the last calendar year, maintaining a sparkling 3-0 record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, he won't have much time to celebrate before facing the Browns at home in Week 14.
CLEVELAND, OH

