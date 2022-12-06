Read full article on original website
Salvation Army encourages businesses to take part in Corporate Red Kettle Challenge
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army is encouraging businesses to give back to the community during its Corporate Red Kettle Challenge on Wednesday. The goal of the one-day giving event is to raise $250,000. That money will benefit thousands of people in the metro who need help with everything from getting food to paying bills to buying holiday gifts.
KETV’s Giving Wednesday supports Shine the Light on Hunger
OMAHA, Neb. — Food insecurity continues to grow in Nebraska and Iowa during the pandemic. Donate now using this link: Home - Food Bank for the Heartland (foodbankheartland.org) In 2018 the Food Bank for the Heartland served roughly 345,000 individuals. This fiscal year they are projecting nearly 1.8 million...
Salvation Army of Omaha raises $440K through corporate red kettle challenge
The Salvation Army of Omaha exceeded their goal of raising a quarter of a million dollars for Wednesday's corporate red kettle challenge. The organization received $440,000 instead. The money will help people across the metro in need of food, housing and health services. 26-year-old Takia moved up to Omaha six...
Children have their pick of gifts during 'Shop with a Cop'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Open Door Mission partnered for another year of Shop with a Cop Thursday evening. More than 50 kids from Open Door Mission had an opportunity to go on a holiday shopping spree with a uniformed officer. "We want every...
United Way of the Midlands reports 15,000 people need help with utilities in the metro this year
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for help with your utilities, it's just three numbers away. Simply by calling 211 you'll get connected to The United Way of the Midlands. With more than 150 in the metro, they'll set you up with the right charity. The United Way of...
Henry Doorly Zoo staff member accidentally stung by freshwater stingray Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A Henry Doorly Zoo staff member was accidentally stung in the ankle by a freshwater stingray Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha zoo. The staff member was working in the Lied Jungle and was servicing the habitat, according to the zoo. The zoo said...
SCHEDULE: Several holiday classics airing on KETV in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — Start planning your watch parties: "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and "The Sound of Music" are among the holiday specials playing on KETV this season. Holiday programming will begin on Dec. 8 and run through Jan. 2. Below is a list of holiday specials on KETV.
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Now Serving Omaha: Copal
From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
Sarpy County unveils military tribute cruiser on Pearl Harbor anniversary
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Sarpy County leaders honored military members as they look back on the more than 80 years since the Pearl Harbor attack. Roughly 2,400 service members died in the bombing, including 22 Nebraskans. A military tribute cruiser was unveiled today at the Omaha National Cemetery to...
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in southwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases newly revised gender policy for schools
OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."
WATCH: 4 cheetah cubs cuddling with mother at Henry Doorly Zoo's Wildlife Safari Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo shared a video of the four new cheetah cubs cuddling and nursing with their mother. The zoo announced on Tuesday that the cubs were born on Nov. 4 to mother Clio and father Refu at the Wildlife Safari Park. The cubs are...
Expecting mother with visual impairment able to 'see' baby with 3D printed ultrasound
OMAHA, Neb. — When expecting mother Ashton Johnson got an ultrasound at CHI Bergan Mercy Clinic in Omaha, she didn't know how she would see the results. Johnson has a visual impairment. She couldn't see the ultrasound and would ask her husband Logan to describe what their baby was doing.
'Wish I had the answer': Douglas County attorney confronts youth violence
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Four teenagers opened the hood of their car near 38th and Hamilton streets. So 62-year-old Daniel Price left his house to help them with what looked like a battery issue. According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, that's when the teens turned on Price. A...
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
What happens when...budgeting for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion for the holidays in 2022. Amid inflation and stagnant wage growth, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and take on to crippling debt during the holidays. To protect yourself during the spending season, First National Bank...
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
