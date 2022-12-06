ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Salvation Army encourages businesses to take part in Corporate Red Kettle Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army is encouraging businesses to give back to the community during its Corporate Red Kettle Challenge on Wednesday. The goal of the one-day giving event is to raise $250,000. That money will benefit thousands of people in the metro who need help with everything from getting food to paying bills to buying holiday gifts.
KETV’s Giving Wednesday supports Shine the Light on Hunger

OMAHA, Neb. — Food insecurity continues to grow in Nebraska and Iowa during the pandemic. Donate now using this link: Home - Food Bank for the Heartland (foodbankheartland.org) In 2018 the Food Bank for the Heartland served roughly 345,000 individuals. This fiscal year they are projecting nearly 1.8 million...
Salvation Army of Omaha raises $440K through corporate red kettle challenge

The Salvation Army of Omaha exceeded their goal of raising a quarter of a million dollars for Wednesday's corporate red kettle challenge. The organization received $440,000 instead. The money will help people across the metro in need of food, housing and health services. 26-year-old Takia moved up to Omaha six...
Children have their pick of gifts during 'Shop with a Cop'

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Open Door Mission partnered for another year of Shop with a Cop Thursday evening. More than 50 kids from Open Door Mission had an opportunity to go on a holiday shopping spree with a uniformed officer. "We want every...
SCHEDULE: Several holiday classics airing on KETV in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. — Start planning your watch parties: "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and "The Sound of Music" are among the holiday specials playing on KETV this season. Holiday programming will begin on Dec. 8 and run through Jan. 2. Below is a list of holiday specials on KETV.
Now Serving Omaha: Copal

From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in southwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases newly revised gender policy for schools

OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
What happens when...budgeting for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion for the holidays in 2022. Amid inflation and stagnant wage growth, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and take on to crippling debt during the holidays. To protect yourself during the spending season, First National Bank...
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
