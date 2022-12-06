ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Holiday Market offers one day event with lots of vendors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have about two weeks to get all your Christmas shopping done. There’s no doubt there will be plenty of shoppers in Sioux Falls Saturday. One place you might want to try is the ‘Holiday Market’, a one-day special event planned for downtown.
KELOLAND TV

Local grocer not giving up after attack on store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
KELOLAND TV

Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
gowatertown.net

Drag show at SDSU addressed at Board of Regents meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D.–After the leader of South Dakota’s university system announced “process improvements” in response to controversy about a recent drag show, critics denounced the handling of the show and a state senator pledged legislation to address it. The show took place Nov. 16 at South...
siouxcountyradio.com

Family Crisis Center CEO Announces Retirement

Family Crisis Centers announced that long-time Executive Director, Shari Kastein, is retiring at the end of 2022. Her retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of 24 years of service to Family Crisis Centers. After many years of dedication and a strong team in place, the timing felt right for Kastein to retire and focus on spending time with her family.
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
kingsburyjournal.com

2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area

10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
KELOLAND TV

How to support survivors of suicide loss

This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet...
KELOLAND TV

When will my street get cleared of snow in SF?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has more than 3,380 lane miles of streets from which to clear snow. There’s a plan to clear those streets but which pieces of the plan are executed depends on the amount and type of snow that falls, said Dustin Hansen, the city’s street superintendent.
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
B102.7

Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes

If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
sfsimplified.com

What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls

Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
KELOLAND TV

County seeks help to solve Harrisburg crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire...
KELOLAND TV

Snowiest Decembers on record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With two winter storms moving into KELOLAND in the next few days it’s time to talk about snow. With records dating back to the early 1900s, let’s dive into the top ten snowiest Decembers in Sioux Falls. Number ten came in 1955,...
KELOLAND TV

Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
