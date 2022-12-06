Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing 23-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of College Hill. Police said Ashley Washington, 23, left for work on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Washington was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a cartoon hoodie, pajama pants and...
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
WKRC
Local mother accused of causing son's death given permission to attend his visitation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman accused of causing the death of her son gets to say goodbye to the boy. A judge approved a request from Molly Krebs to attend the visitation for 3-year-old Jaden. She was in the Justice Center, having been arrested earlier in December on charges...
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
One hospitalized after Dayton shooting
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the porch of a home. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, there is no word on his condition.
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
WKRC
Walnut Hills man indicted in connection to hit-and-run death
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills man is now under indictment after being accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a former University of Cincinnati swimmer dead. Last July, 26-year-old John Miller was killed. Court records say Donte Beenie was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
Fox 19
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
WKRC
Police search for 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police need help searching for a 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments off of Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Deputies are using a...
WKRC
HCSO dismisses, arrests 2 employees for separate offenses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dismissed two employees for separate offenses. The sheriff’s office say Cody Hurley, a jail services officer, had a mental health crisis at work and damaged computer equipment. An investigation suggests that Hurley has a substance abuse issue. Hurley was arrested and...
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
‘I can’t do it any longer,’ Eaton woman admits to drowning grandmother in body cam video
"I just put her head in the sink, we fought, but I just held it there until she stopped blowing bubbles, then I drug her to couch, and she kept blowing bubbles, so I put her in the bathtub until she stopped," Heidi Matheny said.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries in Colerain Township on Compton Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
