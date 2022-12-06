ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for missing 23-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of College Hill. Police said Ashley Washington, 23, left for work on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Washington was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a cartoon hoodie, pajama pants and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Walnut Hills man indicted in connection to hit-and-run death

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills man is now under indictment after being accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a former University of Cincinnati swimmer dead. Last July, 26-year-old John Miller was killed. Court records say Donte Beenie was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Man charged after shooting victim in arm

CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in the arm. According to court documents, 25-year-old Jimmy Williams shot a person, who was not identified in documents, in the left arm. Documents say the gunshot caused "serious physical harm." Williams has been charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

HCSO dismisses, arrests 2 employees for separate offenses

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dismissed two employees for separate offenses. The sheriff’s office say Cody Hurley, a jail services officer, had a mental health crisis at work and damaged computer equipment. An investigation suggests that Hurley has a substance abuse issue. Hurley was arrested and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

