From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
Tickets Now on Sale For Morgan Wallen's ‘One Night at a Time' 2 Chicago Shows
Tickets to the two Chicago stops on Country music singer Morgan Wallen's upcoming "One Night at a Time" world tour are officially on sale. According to Wallen's website, tickets to the general public went on sale through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. A "Verified Presale" began earlier this week.
2022-23 New Year's Eve Celebrations in the Chicago Area
With a new year on the horizon, it's almost time to bid farewell to 2022. Events in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are already looking ahead to 2023, revealing celebrations that are set to unfold on New Year's Eve. Here are some events in the area that will ring in...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
Coming Soon to Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall: Apartments
Soon, you'll not only be able to work, shop, play and eat at a popular suburban Chicago mall -- you'll be able to live there, too. Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Tuesday unveiled a "massive" redevelopment plan for the mall, which includes "modern residences," as well as additional retail, health and wellness amenities, a public public park where events like local concerts and farmer's markets can be held, and more.
Winter Weather Advisory to Take Effect Overnight in Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois
A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. across a wide swath of Wisconsin, while far northern counties in Illinois could also be impacted by a system that’s churning toward the region. That advisory includes Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, and will run through 6 p.m....
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
Family Releases Statement After 21-Year-Old Polish Businessman's Body Found in Lake Michigan
The family of a 21-year-old Polish man found dead in Lake Michigan at Chicago's popular Oak Street Beach following a holiday party released a statement to NBC 5 Thursday. Krzysztof Szubert's sister, Ann Szubert, said in a statement that her brother was a "good, sensitive, intelligent child" and was her parents' "sun in their old age."
Manhattan Renters Face Sticker Shock With Average Rent at $5,200
The median rent for a Manhattan apartment in November hit $4,033, up from $3,964 in October, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent, which is often skewed by luxury sales, fell slightly for the month but is still up 19% over last year, hitting $5,249 in November.
Chicago Police Issue Warning After 11 Armed Robberies Reported in 5 Hours
Chicago Police issued a community alert after at least 11 armed robberies were reported within a span of five hours Wednesday morning. The incidents happened in five Chicago neighborhoods; Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Austin. In these cases, the victims were walking in the early morning hours...
What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?
What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
Family Responds After TikTokers Flood Glenview Restaurant to Fulfill Christmas Wish
It all started with a daughter's simple Christmas wish: to bring her mother's restaurant some customers. And it ended up becoming something so much more. "Growing up I always knew my mom deserved the best," Isbel Milan told NBC Chicago through tears. "I am sorry... I just get really emotional about it."
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez Gets 3% Raise; Salary Now Above $350,000
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has received a $10,200 raise, bumping his salary to $350,200 — near the top of the city’s payroll. The Board of Education unanimously approved the raise Wednesday after discussing Martinez’s performance and contract terms behind closed doors at the end of its monthly board meeting.
1 Killed, 1 Wounded in South Shore Shooting Near CTA Bus
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said. The man, 38, was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when he began arguing with someone else on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The other person pulled a gun from his jacket and fired shots, hitting the man in the head and the woman, who was leaving a CTA bus at the time.
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
