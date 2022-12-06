ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area

Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Coming Soon to Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall: Apartments

Soon, you'll not only be able to work, shop, play and eat at a popular suburban Chicago mall -- you'll be able to live there, too. Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Tuesday unveiled a "massive" redevelopment plan for the mall, which includes "modern residences," as well as additional retail, health and wellness amenities, a public public park where events like local concerts and farmer's markets can be held, and more.
SKOKIE, IL
NBC Chicago

What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?

What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 1 Wounded in South Shore Shooting Near CTA Bus

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said. The man, 38, was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when he began arguing with someone else on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The other person pulled a gun from his jacket and fired shots, hitting the man in the head and the woman, who was leaving a CTA bus at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy