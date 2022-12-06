ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area

Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide

A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Coming Soon to Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall: Apartments

Soon, you'll not only be able to work, shop, play and eat at a popular suburban Chicago mall -- you'll be able to live there, too. Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Tuesday unveiled a "massive" redevelopment plan for the mall, which includes "modern residences," as well as additional retail, health and wellness amenities, a public public park where events like local concerts and farmer's markets can be held, and more.
SKOKIE, IL
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
CHICAGO, IL
