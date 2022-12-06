Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide
A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
2022-23 New Year's Eve Celebrations in the Chicago Area
With a new year on the horizon, it's almost time to bid farewell to 2022. Events in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are already looking ahead to 2023, revealing celebrations that are set to unfold on New Year's Eve. Here are some events in the area that will ring in...
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
Coming Soon to Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall: Apartments
Soon, you'll not only be able to work, shop, play and eat at a popular suburban Chicago mall -- you'll be able to live there, too. Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Tuesday unveiled a "massive" redevelopment plan for the mall, which includes "modern residences," as well as additional retail, health and wellness amenities, a public public park where events like local concerts and farmer's markets can be held, and more.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Workers at United Center Allege Labor Abuse, Demand Restaurant Group Follows the Law
Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group — and Unite...
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
Family Responds After TikTokers Flood Glenview Restaurant to Fulfill Christmas Wish
It all started with a daughter's simple Christmas wish: to bring her mother's restaurant some customers. And it ended up becoming something so much more. "Growing up I always knew my mom deserved the best," Isbel Milan told NBC Chicago through tears. "I am sorry... I just get really emotional about it."
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
