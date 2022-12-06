Read full article on original website
Celtics Wrap: Boston Destroys Suns In Impressive Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics left absolutely no doubt who was the better team on the floor Wednesday night as they dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 125-98, at Footprint Center. With the blowout win, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 21-5 while the Suns, who came into the contest tied atop the Western Conference, dropped to 16-9.
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Coyotes Face Bruins For First Game In Tempe After Long Road Trip
The Arizona Coyotes have been on the road for a hot minute. The Boston Bruins will face the Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Arizona returns to their new home ice for the first time following a 14-game road trip. For more, check out the video...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way
Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage. Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Admits He Struggles With This After Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics had things well in hand Wednesday night as their game against the Phoenix Suns shifted to the fourth quarter. The Celtics led by 39 points and the Suns had already waved the white flag, pulling all their starters. But despite the massive advantage, Jaylen Brown was on the floor for the first two minutes of the final frame.
How Magic Johnson Reacted After Celtics Annihilated Suns In Win
One all-time Boston Celtics rival had no other choice but to tip his cap after an absolute four-quarter cakewalk over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Before tipoff from Footprint Center, the Suns were the top seed in the Western Conference, marking the matchup as one of the most highly-anticipated up to that point for the Celtics. Yet, it could barely be described as a “contest” and one ex-NBA legend couldn’t have worded his reaction any more perfectly.
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho Misses Practice on Thursday
Sebastian Aho missed practice Thursday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News and Observer reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury. While we don’t know the exact nature of the injury, according to coach Rod Brind’amour, Aho will not play Saturday versus the New York Islanders if he doesn’t practice on Friday.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche
The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors
Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.
Could Robert Williams Return To Celtics This Weekend?
Robert Williams is progressing nicely in his rehab and could return to the Celtics ahead of his Christmas timeline. The Boston center was spotted in practice gear Friday — a good sign he’s likely close to getting back to game action. After shootaround, Williams was asked how he’s feeling and where he’s at in his recovery process.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings
The Bruins hope to keep their focus straight ahead as they take on the lowly Coyotes on Friday. Boston is coming off a shutout victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five games, which is the opposite direction Arizona has gone.
How JJ Redick Nearly Joined Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Coaching Staff
After a casual game of golf with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston nearly added one former NBA shooting guard to its coaching staff. Well, that’s what J.J. Redick, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and currently serves as an ESPN analyst, revealed. The 38-year-old welcomed Celtics...
Brad Stevens Had Perfect Photobomb Of Celtics Center Robert Williams
Brad Stevens has mostly stayed in the shadows in his role as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. But Stevens didn’t try to hide from the camera when the Celtics arrived for their tilt against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Instead, the former coach provided a very comical moment as he showed up in the background of a picture of Celtics center Robert Williams, who is still sidelined since having an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September but is closing in on a return.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Bounce Back Against Avalanche
The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights this weekend. For more...
Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams For Copying Star’s Celebration
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wanted to celebrate accordingly following one of his 3-pointers he hit midway through the second quarter in Wednesday’s 125-98 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. So, the fourth-year pro did an impersonation of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. After sinking a wide open, corner 3-pointer,...
Why Grant Williams Almost Put Hands On Celtics Teammate In Win Vs. Suns
While the Boston Celtics put on a clinic during their 125-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Grant Williams overcame a thrash of his own from one of his teammates mid-contest. Early in the third quarter, after the 24-year-old blocked a layup attempt from Suns star Devin Booker, teammate...
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
