Brad Stevens has mostly stayed in the shadows in his role as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. But Stevens didn’t try to hide from the camera when the Celtics arrived for their tilt against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Instead, the former coach provided a very comical moment as he showed up in the background of a picture of Celtics center Robert Williams, who is still sidelined since having an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September but is closing in on a return.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO