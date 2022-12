Sahuaro girls basketball coach Steve Botkin stands five victories away from his 600th career win as a head coach entering Wednesday night’s game at home against Marana. The Cougars are 5-0 this season, putting Botkin at 595-188 in his 28 years overall as a head coach. He was 107-66 in six seasons at Rincon/University before hired at his alma mater Sahuaro entering the 2001-02 season.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO