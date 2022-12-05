ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“That ’70s Show” Gets a Spin-Off

The popular TV show “That ’70s Show” is coming back with a sequel, but this time around will be named “That ’90s Show” with two familiar faces, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, playing their roles of Red and Kitty Forman alongside a brand new cast. “That ’90s Show” will premiere on January 19 on Netflix.

