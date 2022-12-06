ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short-handed No. 8 NC State women beat South Florida 65-57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 14 points before a first-half injury and short-handed No. 8 North Carolina State pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57. Jakia Brown-Turner had 13 points and Camille Hobby had 10 for N.C. State, which won its fifth in a row and is 9-1. The Wolfpack played a home game for the first time in nearly a month. Johnson exited late in the first half with an apparent right ankle injury. She returned to the bench late in the third quarter in a walking boot. Elena Tsineke scored 17 points for South Florida, which is 8-3 and faced its fourth consecutive Top 25 opponent.
UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. Alyssa Ustby notched her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Tar Heels also made a season-high 12 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Hodgson. Wofford's loss brought its seven-game winning streak to an end. The Terriers were led by guard Jackie Carman, who scored 18 points and made four 3s.
Loyola Chicago beats Clemson 76-58 at Holiday Hoopsgiving

ATLANTA — Philip Alston scored 23 points, Braden Norris added 19 and Loyola Chicago cruised to a 76-58 victory over Clemson in the fourth game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena. Loyola (5-5) took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run. Chase Hunter scored 13 points and Alex Hemenway had 12 for Clemson (8-3).
