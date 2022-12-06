RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 14 points before a first-half injury and short-handed No. 8 North Carolina State pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57. Jakia Brown-Turner had 13 points and Camille Hobby had 10 for N.C. State, which won its fifth in a row and is 9-1. The Wolfpack played a home game for the first time in nearly a month. Johnson exited late in the first half with an apparent right ankle injury. She returned to the bench late in the third quarter in a walking boot. Elena Tsineke scored 17 points for South Florida, which is 8-3 and faced its fourth consecutive Top 25 opponent.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO