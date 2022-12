If you’ve been looking for a new song that will take you straight back to ’90s honky tonk heaters, look no further… Because Larry Fleet and Mike Ryan have done it. Titled “Quittin’ Ain’t Workin’,” which was originally featured on Fleet’s 2021 Stack Of Records album, the duo comes together to sing about straightening up their acts to please their significant other, but no matter what they do, they just can’t get out of the way of having a good time. Needless […] The post Larry Fleet & Mike Ryan Team Up For Remake Of “Quittin’ Ain’t Workin'” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO