Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kool1033fm.com
PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN IN WARSAW TOWNSHIP
The state police are looking for information into the theft of a pickup truck in Jefferson County. Sometime between November 26th and 27th, a green 2000 Chevy Silverado, belonging to 72 year old William Keys of Reynoldsville, was unlawfully removed form a property along route 28 in Warsaw Township. If...
kool1033fm.com
MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN MIGHT BE IN SPOKANE AREA
Authorities are trying to locate missing teen Aianna Serenity Taylor. Information obtained indicates the juvenile is possibly in the Spokane, Washington state area where she has relatives and friends. At this time, all indications show she left the home willingly. She was last seen in Shippenville on December 6th around...
kool1033fm.com
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET, ADDRESSES LIGHT AGENDA
The Reynoldsville Borough Council met in a work session on December 5 with a light agenda on tap. As Sam Bundy with ReynLowNews.Com reports, the council approved the 2023 budget totaling $916, 025.00 that holds the line on taxes. It also approved all budget related resolutions. Robert Beck of ARC Disposal attended the meeting to provide information on the garbage collection starting in 2023. He told Reynlow Community News ARC would be providing garbage toters to residents, from small to large ranging in size from 45 gallons to 95 gallons. The cost varies from $14 a month to $18 a month depending on the size selected by the resident.
Comments / 0