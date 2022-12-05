The Reynoldsville Borough Council met in a work session on December 5 with a light agenda on tap. As Sam Bundy with ReynLowNews.Com reports, the council approved the 2023 budget totaling $916, 025.00 that holds the line on taxes. It also approved all budget related resolutions. Robert Beck of ARC Disposal attended the meeting to provide information on the garbage collection starting in 2023. He told Reynlow Community News ARC would be providing garbage toters to residents, from small to large ranging in size from 45 gallons to 95 gallons. The cost varies from $14 a month to $18 a month depending on the size selected by the resident.

