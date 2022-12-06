Read full article on original website
Hale driver injured ni Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- A driver from Hale is treated for minor injuries after crashing his car in Chariton County Friday night. Emergency personnel responded to the one vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on northbound Sacagawea Road, two miles East of Brunswick. The highway patrol report says Jeffrey Huffmon, 51, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
Passenger injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Missouri
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Thursday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence. State troopers said an SUV driven by John Beckley, 61, of Clarence, was northbound on...
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Overnight blaze destroys Blue Room Restaurant, Bar in Edina
EDINA, Mo. — An overnight fire destroyed a longtime northeast Missouri gathering spot. The Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina is now just a pile of charred rubble. The fire at the Blue Room was still burning Thursday afternoon, hours after fire crews had left the scene. A...
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Macon man accused of abandoning a litter of puppies faces possible charges. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Logan J. Hoag, Wednesday on five counts of animal neglect. Deputies said a tip from the community led them to investigate Hoag for abandoning the puppies. On Tuesday, a The post Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
NEAR BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported near rural Blakesburg Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound at an area hospital. No...
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
Local births for Nov. 19-Dec. 2, 2022
A boy was born to Andrew Adams and Keely Murphy of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19. A girl was born to Dillion J. Welte and Ashlynn N. Steward at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 1. A boy was born to Blake and Julie Harper of Quincy at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 1.
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
Marjory Jo (Mathews) Gregory, 87, Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Marjory Jo (Mathews) Gregory passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home with family by her side. Jo, the daughter of Ralph Sherman and Margaret Nancy (Creek) Mathews, was born on December 20, 1934, in Putnam County Missouri. Jo spent her childhood years residing with 9 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Freil Mathews, Mary Emma Thompson, Pauline Spence, Eda Mae Coleman, Harold Terry, Larry Mathews, and Lou Reed. Surviving siblings are June Lord, Keith Mathews (Debbie).
Comments / 0