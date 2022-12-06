ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Carmouche plans to leave no doubt in Juliana Velasquez rematch at Bellator 289

Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche and former titleholder Juliana Velasquez are set to rematch in the Bellator 289 co-main event on Friday. Carmouche (17-7) stopped Velasquez (12-1) late in the fourth round of Bellator 278 in April to capture the title. It was Velasquez’ first career loss and she didn’t take it well. She was well ahead on the scorecards and believed it was an early stoppage.
UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

The UFC 282 co-main event fighters, Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, stepped on the scales in Las Vegas during the UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-in on Friday. After posing for the media and fans, Pimblett and Gordon came face-to-face ahead of tomorrow’s event. UFC 282 takes place at T-Mobile Arena....
Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC 282 main event fighters, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, participated in Friday’s UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-in. Tomorrow night, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will collide with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Bellator 289 Weigh-In Results and Video

All fighters successfully weighed in today ahead of tomorrow’s Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello fight card, which takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tomorrow’s BELLATOR 289 will be headlined by Interim Bantamweight Champion Raufeon ‘Supa’ Stots (18-1) defending his title against heated rival and No....
Paddy Pimblett is banned from Twitter

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has a substantial following on social media with millions of followers on Instagram, but he can’t post on Twitter. Pimblett’s Instagram account is currently active and has 2.3 million followers, but has had two Instagram accounts terminated. “I can’t say nothing back anymore,”...
Dustin Poirier undergoes surgery on infected foot

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was readmitted into the hospital on Thursday to undergo surgery on his badly infected foot. Earlier this week, “The Diamond” was hospitalized due to a pretty severe staph infection. He posted photos on his foot to social media showing the seriousness of the infection. He was in the hospital from Sunday to Wednesday, but a follow-up MRI indicated that he needed a surgical procedure.
UFC 282 Press Conference Face-Offs Video

Following Thursday’s UFC 282 Pre-fight Press Conference in Las Vegas, the athletes competing in the biggest fights faced off with their opponents. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev clash in the main event with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 Press Conference | Video

Lightweight star Paddy Pimblett and featherweight Ilia Topuria have a history and it boiled over during the UFC 282 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday. In short, Pimblett insulted Topuria’s Georgian countrymen on social media and Topuria vowed to confront the Brit when he saw him. During the UFC London fight week in March, Topuria lived up to his word and punched Pimblett in a hotel lobby.
UFC 282 Weigh-in Results and Video: Title fight officially set

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 282 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will officially weigh-in on Friday morning. UFC 282 is headlined high heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, rising lightweight star Paddy...
