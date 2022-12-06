Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche and former titleholder Juliana Velasquez are set to rematch in the Bellator 289 co-main event on Friday. Carmouche (17-7) stopped Velasquez (12-1) late in the fourth round of Bellator 278 in April to capture the title. It was Velasquez’ first career loss and she didn’t take it well. She was well ahead on the scorecards and believed it was an early stoppage.

1 DAY AGO