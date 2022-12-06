ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Offense flowing in Ball State Men's Basketball's win over Aces

Ball State fans flocked to Worthen Arena to watch their team take on the University of Evansville. If they were wanting an offensive presentation, then they went home happy. The Cardinals defeated the Aces 88-69. It was clear after the first half that the home team came to play. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Yorktown defeats Delta 49-39 in cross-county rivalry

One of the biggest rivalries in Delaware County took place on the court Dec. 9. Fans from both teams created an environment at Yorktown High School that gave the game an extra spark. “It was a great high school basketball atmosphere just like it should be,” Yorktown head coach Matt...
YORKTOWN, IN
Indiana defeats Kentucky at Delaware County Fairgrounds

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct where Rogue McCormack plays (Cornfed Roller Derby) and provide correct capitalization for her name and Danny Mcgowan's Roller Derby name (Danny Mac). It also has been updated to correct the spelling of another source's name, Samantha Howard. The whistle blows. Skates...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

