Read full article on original website
Related
ballstatedailynews.com
Offense flowing in Ball State Men's Basketball's win over Aces
Ball State fans flocked to Worthen Arena to watch their team take on the University of Evansville. If they were wanting an offensive presentation, then they went home happy. The Cardinals defeated the Aces 88-69. It was clear after the first half that the home team came to play. The...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State Women’s basketball team wins a “rock fight” against IUPUI
That is the distance between Ball State and IUPUI. Being an in-state school brings competition, and there is no doubt there is a rivalry between the two schools and their women’s basketball teams. “We're a big game on their schedule,” head coach Brady Sallee said. “I mean, you know,...
ballstatedailynews.com
Yorktown defeats Delta 49-39 in cross-county rivalry
One of the biggest rivalries in Delaware County took place on the court Dec. 9. Fans from both teams created an environment at Yorktown High School that gave the game an extra spark. “It was a great high school basketball atmosphere just like it should be,” Yorktown head coach Matt...
ballstatedailynews.com
Through Ball State Women’s Basketball, two players formed a lifelong friendship
When entering Taylor Mill, Kentucky, and Keflavík, Iceland, into Google Maps, a projected time of arrival and distance apart in miles doesn’t even show up. Though these places take a flight across the Atlantic Ocean to get there and are thousands of miles apart, they are connected through Muncie, Indiana.
ballstatedailynews.com
Indiana defeats Kentucky at Delaware County Fairgrounds
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct where Rogue McCormack plays (Cornfed Roller Derby) and provide correct capitalization for her name and Danny Mcgowan's Roller Derby name (Danny Mac). It also has been updated to correct the spelling of another source's name, Samantha Howard. The whistle blows. Skates...
ballstatedailynews.com
Fourth-years Katie Cole and Keith Smith share their moments performing in their college career moments
When Katie Cole came to Ball State University, she said she thought she wanted to be a choreographer. However, now she’s cast as the Sugar Plum Fairy in a production of “The Nutcracker,’” and her love of performing has grown. The Department of Theatre and Dance...
Comments / 0