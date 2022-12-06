High school roundup for Dec. 5, 2022: Greensburg CC beats Neshannock in early season girls showdown

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 8, 2022: Freedom girls get past Beaver
Jules Mohrbacher scored 16 points to lead Freedom to a 41-37 victory over Beaver in nonsection girls basketball Thursday night. Shaye Bailey and Cassidy Harris each added 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-0). Chloe List led the Bobcats (3-1) with 16 points and Zoe Ringer had 12. Baldwin 61, Shady...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alle-Kiski Valley Campus Clippings: Thimons named all-region
Highlands graduate Brayden Thimons was a defensive force again this past fall for the Westminster football team. The Titans graduate student defensive end, a two-time Presidents Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, recently was selected to the D3football.com All-Region 2 team. A three-time first-team All-PAC selection, he ranked third...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2022: Mt. Pleasant wrestling wins opener
No. 4 Mt. Pleasant rallied from an early deficit to defeat Albert Gallatin, 48-27, in a Section 2-2A wrestling match Wednesday night. The Vikings (1-0, 1-0) got pins from Greg Shaulis (139 pounds), Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Turek (152), Ty Hornick (160) and freshman heavyweight Dylan Pitzer along with three forfeit wins. The four pins from 139-160 broke open a close match.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys high school basketball notebook: WCCA showcase Saturday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will welcome 16 boys basketball teams for its annual showcase Saturday at Hempfield and Jeannette. There will be four games at each site, with corresponding times. The schedule for Hempfield: Derry vs. , noon; Burrell vs. Monessen, 1:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Hempfield, 3; Kiski...
Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game
MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent seeking redemption, there’s very little room for error. Aliquippa can attest. The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 6, 2022: Woodland Hills holds off McKeesport in thriller
Chaz Cobbs scored 16 points to lead Woodland Hills to a 59-57 nonsection boys basketball victory Tuesday night, fending off a McKeesport shot at the buzzer that would have tied the score. Scoop Smith assed 11 points for the Wolverines (2-0). Travarese Rowe scored 26 points and Caiden Holtzman had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
Defending state champion Aliquippa draws PIAA finals rematch with Bishop McDevitt
Aliquippa started a sophomore at quarterback and a freshman at running back in the state finals last season while opponent Bishop McDevitt had a freshman behind center that day. So, no, this rematch isn’t a surprise. Defending champion Aliquippa (13-0) faces runner-up Bishop McDevitt (12-1) in the PIAA Class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland basketball coach earns assist for Belle Vernon football’s state playoff run
Give Frank Muccino a pass for missing ’s basketball game Saturday. He has a state championship to win. Muccino, the Scotties’ head boys basketball coach, also is an assistant with the Belle Vernon football team, which will take on Neumann-Goretti on Saturday at Cumberland Valley for the PIAA Class 3A title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys sharpen game against wide variety of opponents
Lance Maha wanted to diversify the Norwin boys basketball schedule when he took over the program last year. The coach’s end game always was to sharpen his team’s teeth on the defensive end of the floor to boost offensive opportunities on the other. “We want to be a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire
The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
Union Area falls short of history in state title loss to Steel-Highshire
Union Area finishes the season at 12-4
wtae.com
Aliquippa football team gets special sendoff ahead of state championship game
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The excitement around high school football is building as the PIAA state championship games are set to begin Thursday. Aliquippa High School is one of the teams headed to the finals in Mechanicsburg, and Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there for the big sendoff Wednesday. “I...
After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inaugural We Serve First all-star event is ‘celebration of volleyball’
You can’t fault Sydney Joyce if she gets a little emotional or is overcome with nostalgia when she takes the court Friday and Saturday as part of the inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball event at Kiski Area High School. “This is very exciting, especially since it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marshall ends Duquesne's victory streak at 6 games
Keith Dambrot isn’t a man who normally backs down from a challenge, and he’s not afraid to present one to his players when he believes it’s necessary. When Duquesne’s coach met with his players at halftime of their eventual 82-71 loss to Marshall on Thursday night, he asked the impossible.
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverhounds bring back Upper St. Clair's Robbie Mertz, work to shape roster in free agency
One of Pittsburgh’s own will be back with the Riverhounds for 2023. Robbie Mertz, an Upper St. Clair grad, was one of seven players that the club announced will be returning for next season. Mertz, a midfielder, came to the Hounds via transfer from Atlanta United 2 in July....
