The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 5th. Though players will continue to put their name in the Transfer Portal, it’s worth noting that NC State has had the least amount of players enter the Transfer Portal out of all the ACC schools up to this point. Doeren and his staff have built a culture where players want to stay and be developed. They’ve bought into the program and the process.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO