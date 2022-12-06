Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 5-Point Underdog vs. Miami
NC State (8-2) is a 5-point underdog in tomorrow’s matchup with Miami (9-1) on the road. The Total is sitting at 149.5. NC State is 5-3-2 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in 7 out of 10 games. Miami is 4-5-1 Against the Spread this...
packinsider.com
Football Recruiting Intel: NC State Has a Loaded Weekend of Official Visitors
This weekend is a big recruiting weekend for the NC State Football team. Two Wolfpack verbal commits will take their Official Visits with signing day right around the corner (December 21st). NC State Commits Taking Official Visits to Raleigh this Weekend. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen. 4-Star Offensive Tackle Darion...
packinsider.com
4-Star NC State Big Man Isaiah Miranda: VIDEO VAULT
NC State picked up a huge commitment yesterday in 2023 4-Star 2023 Big Man Isaiah Miranda, who actually can start playing by December 15th at NC State, because he was spending the 2022-23 doing a prep year, having already graduated high school. Check out his VIDEO VAULT below.
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Christopher Dunn Earns 2 All-American Honors
NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn made two 2022 All-American teams this week. Dunn is the 42nd player in program history to earn All-American status, and the 4th Place Kicker to do so. He is only the 3rd place kicker in school history to earn 1st Team honors. Gerald Warren:...
dukebasketballreport.com
A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Dusan Mahorcic to Have Surgery, Out Indefinitely
NC State Center Dusan Mahorcic will have surgery on his dislocated patella that he suffered in the Wolfpack’s game against Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday night. The official statement from the NC State Basketball program also says that Mahorcic will be out indefinitely. Mahorcic has started in...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Christopher Dunn Wins the 2022 Lou Groza Award for Best College Football Kicker
NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn just won the Lou Groza Award which is awarded annually to the best place kicker in college football!. Watch the video below capturing when Dunn found out!. Dunn, a graduate student from Lexington, North Carolina, capped a record-setting career with his finest single season,...
packinsider.com
NC State Has Had The Least Amount of Transfers in the ACC Since the Portal Opened
The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 5th. Though players will continue to put their name in the Transfer Portal, it’s worth noting that NC State has had the least amount of players enter the Transfer Portal out of all the ACC schools up to this point. Doeren and his staff have built a culture where players want to stay and be developed. They’ve bought into the program and the process.
packinsider.com
247: NC State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks 18th After Miranda Commitment
After the commitment of 4-Star Big Man Isaiah Miranda last night (who will be able to start playing in a week for the Wolfpack), NC State’s 2023 Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class ranks 18th nationally according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack’s 2023 class ranks 2nd in the ACC behind...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Dusan Mahorcic Suffers Knee Injury vs. Coppin State
NC State Center Dusan Mahorcic suffered a gruesome looking knee injury tonight in the Wolfpack’s 94-72 victory over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum. From what I’ve heard, Mahorcic suffered an injury to his kneecap, but the severity of his injury is unknown at this time. A kneecap injury can visually be a disturbing sight, and the NC State squad, especially Terquavion Smith, who had a good look at it, were emotionally moved in concern.
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
packinsider.com
NC State Hires Syracuse Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae as their New Offensive Coordinator
NC State is hiring Syracuse Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae as their new Offensive Coordinator. This happened fast, considering the fact he was at an in-home visit with a Syracuse recruit 3 hours ago. Anae joins the Wolfpack coaching staff after spending only one year up in Syracuse. Prior to that,...
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
NC State student named in Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list
A North Carolina State University student and her sister who created a South-Asian-themed apparel line were named to the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list.
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
