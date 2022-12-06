ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

Football Recruiting Intel: NC State Has a Loaded Weekend of Official Visitors

This weekend is a big recruiting weekend for the NC State Football team. Two Wolfpack verbal commits will take their Official Visits with signing day right around the corner (December 21st). NC State Commits Taking Official Visits to Raleigh this Weekend. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen. 4-Star Offensive Tackle Darion...
RALEIGH, NC
bctelegraph.com

Former Tornado Balfour leaving UNC Tar Heels

University of North Carolina defensive back Dontae Balfour, a 2021 Bradford High School graduate, announced he is entering the transfer portal. Balfour, a redshirt freshman, started the first game this season, recording six tackles in a 56-24 win over Florida A&M. He appeared in only three more games, being limited to a role on special teams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 5-Point Underdog vs. Miami

NC State (8-2) is a 5-point underdog in tomorrow’s matchup with Miami (9-1) on the road. The Total is sitting at 149.5. NC State is 5-3-2 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in 7 out of 10 games. Miami is 4-5-1 Against the Spread this...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Christopher Dunn Earns 2 All-American Honors

NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn made two 2022 All-American teams this week. Dunn is the 42nd player in program history to earn All-American status, and the 4th Place Kicker to do so. He is only the 3rd place kicker in school history to earn 1st Team honors. Gerald Warren:...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Has Had The Least Amount of Transfers in the ACC Since the Portal Opened

The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 5th. Though players will continue to put their name in the Transfer Portal, it’s worth noting that NC State has had the least amount of players enter the Transfer Portal out of all the ACC schools up to this point. Doeren and his staff have built a culture where players want to stay and be developed. They’ve bought into the program and the process.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
WILMINGTON, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star NC State Big Man Isaiah Miranda: VIDEO VAULT

NC State picked up a huge commitment yesterday in 2023 4-Star 2023 Big Man Isaiah Miranda, who actually can start playing by December 15th at NC State, because he was spending the 2022-23 doing a prep year, having already graduated high school. Check out his VIDEO VAULT below.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball threatening program record on defense

If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

