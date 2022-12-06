Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
packinsider.com
Football Recruiting Intel: NC State Has a Loaded Weekend of Official Visitors
This weekend is a big recruiting weekend for the NC State Football team. Two Wolfpack verbal commits will take their Official Visits with signing day right around the corner (December 21st). NC State Commits Taking Official Visits to Raleigh this Weekend. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen. 4-Star Offensive Tackle Darion...
bctelegraph.com
Former Tornado Balfour leaving UNC Tar Heels
University of North Carolina defensive back Dontae Balfour, a 2021 Bradford High School graduate, announced he is entering the transfer portal. Balfour, a redshirt freshman, started the first game this season, recording six tackles in a 56-24 win over Florida A&M. He appeared in only three more games, being limited to a role on special teams.
packinsider.com
247: NC State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks 18th After Miranda Commitment
After the commitment of 4-Star Big Man Isaiah Miranda last night (who will be able to start playing in a week for the Wolfpack), NC State’s 2023 Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class ranks 18th nationally according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack’s 2023 class ranks 2nd in the ACC behind...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 5-Point Underdog vs. Miami
NC State (8-2) is a 5-point underdog in tomorrow’s matchup with Miami (9-1) on the road. The Total is sitting at 149.5. NC State is 5-3-2 Against the Spread this year. The Total has gone Over in 7 out of 10 games. Miami is 4-5-1 Against the Spread this...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Christopher Dunn Earns 2 All-American Honors
NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn made two 2022 All-American teams this week. Dunn is the 42nd player in program history to earn All-American status, and the 4th Place Kicker to do so. He is only the 3rd place kicker in school history to earn 1st Team honors. Gerald Warren:...
packinsider.com
NC State Has Had The Least Amount of Transfers in the ACC Since the Portal Opened
The Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday, December 5th. Though players will continue to put their name in the Transfer Portal, it’s worth noting that NC State has had the least amount of players enter the Transfer Portal out of all the ACC schools up to this point. Doeren and his staff have built a culture where players want to stay and be developed. They’ve bought into the program and the process.
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
packinsider.com
4-Star NC State Big Man Isaiah Miranda: VIDEO VAULT
NC State picked up a huge commitment yesterday in 2023 4-Star 2023 Big Man Isaiah Miranda, who actually can start playing by December 15th at NC State, because he was spending the 2022-23 doing a prep year, having already graduated high school. Check out his VIDEO VAULT below.
packinsider.com
NC State Hires Syracuse Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae as their New Offensive Coordinator
NC State is hiring Syracuse Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae as their new Offensive Coordinator. This happened fast, considering the fact he was at an in-home visit with a Syracuse recruit 3 hours ago. Anae joins the Wolfpack coaching staff after spending only one year up in Syracuse. Prior to that,...
Chronicle
Duke asks Durham City Council to rename portion of NC 751 to ‘Coach K Highway’
In a resolution to Durham City Council, Duke University has asked that a portion of N.C. Highway 751 be renamed in honor of Mike Krzyzewski, former head men’s basketball coach. The three-mile portion that the University would like to rename is between Duke University Road and Kerley Road. The...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Christopher Dunn Wins the 2022 Lou Groza Award for Best College Football Kicker
NC State Place Kicker Christopher Dunn just won the Lou Groza Award which is awarded annually to the best place kicker in college football!. Watch the video below capturing when Dunn found out!. Dunn, a graduate student from Lexington, North Carolina, capped a record-setting career with his finest single season,...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball’s: NC State 94 Coppin State 72: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
NC State defeated Coppin State 94-72 in Reynolds Coliseum tonight. You can check out the Box Score here. Below is the Highlight Reel & Condensed Game from the ACC Digital Network. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Budget-Minded Homebuyers Are Moving To These 10 Cities in the Second Half of 2022
As mortgage rates remain high, budget-conscious homebuyers are looking for more affordable places to live -- and these tend to be up-and-coming markets. Important: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be...
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Duke basketball threatening program record on defense
If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
dukebasketballreport.com
A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0