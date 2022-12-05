Read full article on original website
How do centrifugal switches work?
In the early 20th century, induction motors' design and switching mechanisms were quite simple. For instance, these motors had their motor switches within the motor frame, allowing engineers to produce controlled switching operations when the motor attains its required speed. However, this design was unsatisfactory as it caused an accumulation of dust, oil and grease on those switches, making switching operation unreliable.
Microscopy method appraises photovoltaic materials
A new microscopy tool improves the ability to characterize the photonic properties and defects in candidate photovoltaic materials. The scanning probe microscope developed by researchers from the University of Toledo, Iowa State University and U.S. Ames National Laboratory uses the terahertz range of electromagnetic frequencies, far below the visible light spectrum, to collect data on materials. Terahertz light is shined through a sharp metallic tip that enhances the microscope’s capabilities toward nanometer length scales.
Video: Jedsy tests drone delivery for labs
Swiss drone startup Jedsy has started testing a new method to deliver medical samples faster, through drone delivery. Using Jedsy’s gliders, the company was able to transport samples to 14 interconnected labs and eight collection locations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The drones are different from other delivery methods as they lock into a docking station fashioned outside of windows on multiple story buildings, allowing the samples to be delivered as fast as possible to the lab itself.
New smart bandage monitors as it heals
A proof-of-concept wireless smart bandage capable of monitoring and healing wounds simultaneously has been developed by researchers from Stanford University. According to its developers, the wireless smart bandage promotes tissue repair, expedites wound healing, increases new blood flow to the injured tissue and reduces scar formation. To accomplish this, the...
How to grow GaN chip manufacturing in the US
Looking for a path to help accelerate gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., Finwave Semiconductor Inc. has joined MITRE Engenuity’s Semiconductor Alliance. The goal is to help establish a U.S.-wide approach to protect intellectual property in GaN chipmaking. Currently, GaN semiconductors are almost exclusively manufactured outside of...
KLA launches advanced memory chip X-ray metrology system
KLA Corp. has introduced an X-ray metrology system for inline process control during the manufacturing of advanced 3D NAND and DRAM semiconductors. Advanced memory fabrication involves extremely tall structures with deep, narrow holes and trenches. These must be controlled at the nanoscale level. Called Axion T2000, the semiconductor equipment helps...
LilyPad Arduino board for e-textile projects
Sewable electronics integrate traditional craft methods in fashion design, sewing and textile design with computer science, electrical engineering and hardware expertise. Electronic textiles, or e-textiles, can be made with sewable electronics; these are frequently soft, wearable creations that resemble art or crafts more than standard electronics. Flexible conductive materials, such as conductive thread and fabric, are used in many e-textile applications in place of wires. To complete the tasks outlined in this article, you'll need to pick up a conductive thread and a LilyPad Arduino board.
Mettler Toledo introduces its three-in-one liquid analyzer
Mettler Toledo, a global manufacturer of precision instruments and services for use in laboratories and manufacturing’s, has introduced its Easy VIS instrument, which analyzes liquid, translucent samples for their optical spectrum, color and water parameters. According to its developers, the instrument is designed to take over the measuring tasks...
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
Highly accurate 10 nm aerosol particle counter in the smallest size available
The NanoAir 10 aerosol nanoparticle counter from Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) offers the sensitivity and accuracy of a condensation particle counter with the ease of use and functionality of a traditional cleanroom particle counter. It is designed to monitor ultra-clean environments and provides 10 nm detection sensitivity with a sample flow rate of 2.8 L/min.
US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report
US scientists have reportedly carried out the first nuclear fusion experiment to achieve a net energy gain, a major breakthrough in a field that has been pursuing such a result since the 1950s, and a potential milestone in the search for a climate-friendly, renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.The experiment took place in recent weeks at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where researchers used a process known as inertial confinement fusion, the Financial Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment’s preliminary results.The test involved bombarding a pellet of hydrogen plasma with the...
New technique for printing circuits on curved surfaces
A new technique for printing flexible circuits onto curved and corrugated surfaces has been developed by a team of researchers from North Carolina State University. Current methods for printing circuits typically requires inks featuring polymer binding agents that often impair the conductivity of the circuits. Similarly, these methods only work on flat surfaces. However, the new technique doesn’t require binding agents and can print on curvilinear surfaces.
High precision material extrusion platform launched by NematX
NematX has introduced NEX 01, a high-precision extrusion platform designed to work with proprietary filaments from liquid crystal polymers (LCPs). The company claims the platform is a 'comprehensive manufacturing solution' for end-use products and it performs in harsh environments. NematX suggests that by controlling the molecular alignment during the extrusion...
Video: How to control AC and DC motors
Motors are everywhere. From industrial machinery to pumps to hand tools to HVAC to automotive, our world would be a lot less capable without electric motors to provide the rotation and torque to make so many applications go. Join Engineering360 as we take a look at some of the primary...
IoT devices and Wi-Fi 6E
An expanding number of internet of things (IoT) devices need to be connected through one or more wireless technologies. Each IoT device has its own application, environment and use case. Some devices need to work in high temperature environments, such as a sensor mounted on an engine, while a smart water meter may be installed in a house basement with concrete walls. Other devices may be mounted on metal walls, for example, a smart electric meter in an electricity cabinet or asset tracking devices in metallic shipping containers. In hospitals, smart medical devices are attached to the human body to measure vitals and provide trackers, alarms and communications to nurses and doctors.
US says hello to HALEU
Advanced nuclear reactors require high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) in the pursuit of more compact designs, longer operating cycles and increased efficiencies relative to established nuclear power technologies. This fuel is not currently available at commercial scale from U.S. domestic suppliers, a limitation that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) seeks to overcome. The agency has issued a $150 million cost-shared award with American Centrifuge Operating LLC of Bethesda, Maryland, a subsidiary of Centrus Energy Corporation, to demonstrate the nation’s ability to produce HALEU.
